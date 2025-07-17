Newgen Software stock falls 6% after muted Q1 performance; check details

Newgen Software Q1FY26 results

In the June 2025 quarter, the company reported a revenue from operations of ₹320.65 crore, down 25 per cent from ₹429.88 crore in the previous quarter ended March 31, 2025 (Q4FY25). The company's net profit for the period fell 54 per cent to ₹49.72 crore compared to ₹108.33 crore in the previous quarter.

Newgen's revenue from the European business slipped to ₹103.4 crore from ₹138.56 crore in the March quarter. APAC revenue fell 29.6 per cent to ₹49.2 crore from ₹69.9 crore in the previous quarter.