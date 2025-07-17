Home / Markets / News / Newgen Software stock falls 6% after muted Q1 performance; check details

Newgen Software stock falls 6% after muted Q1 performance; check details

Newgen Software stock was quoting at ₹1,043, down 4.43 per cent from the previous day's close of ₹1,091.4

Newgen Software Technologies specialises in software product development
Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 1:47 PM IST
Newgen Software share price today: Shares of software company Newgen Software Technologies fell nearly 6 per cent to hit an intraday low of ₹1028 per share on the NSE after the company reported a disappointing set of numbers for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 (Q1FY26). 
 
At 1 PM, the stock was quoting at ₹1,043, down 4.43 per cent from the previous day's close of ₹1,091.4. In comparison, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 index was trading at 25,178.4 levels, down 33.35 points or 0.13 per cent. The company's total market capitalisation stood at ₹14,771.51 crore. The stock has plunged nearly 43 per cent from its 52-week high of ₹1,798.9 touched on January 15, 2025.   FOLLOW STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE

Newgen Software Q1FY26 results

In the June 2025 quarter, the company reported a revenue from operations of ₹320.65 crore, down 25 per cent from ₹429.88 crore in the previous quarter ended March 31, 2025 (Q4FY25). The company's net profit for the period fell 54 per cent to ₹49.72 crore compared to ₹108.33 crore in the previous quarter. 
 
Newgen's revenue from the European business slipped to ₹103.4 crore from ₹138.56 crore in the March quarter. APAC revenue fell 29.6 per cent to ₹49.2 crore from ₹69.9 crore in the previous quarter.
 
On a yearly basis, the company's performance remained muted with marginal growth overall. Revenue from operations rose 1.8 per cent from ₹314.7 crore in the year-ago period. Net profit increased 4.4 per cent compared to ₹47.56 crore in the June 2024 quarter. The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) declined 6 per cent to ₹45 crore. Ebitda margins narrowed to 14 per cent to 15 per cent from the year-ago period.   ALSO READ | Civil construction stock gains 7% in trade after bagging order from NHPC

About Newgen Software

Incorporated in 1992, Newgen Software Technologies specialises in software product development, offering end-to-end solutions that span workflow automation, document management, and imaging. The company's solutions enable document-intensive organisations such as finance and banking, insurance and government departments. It serves business-to-business (B2B) customers across various sectors, including banking, financial services, government, shared services, healthcare, insurance, telecom, and more. It has a presence in around 76 countries, including India, the USA, Canada, UAE, Saudi Arabia, the UK, the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

