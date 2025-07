Newgen Software stock falls 6% after muted Q1 performance; check details

Shares of software company Newgen Software Technologies fell nearly 6 per cent to hit an intraday low of ₹1028 per share on the NSE after the company reported a disappointing set of numbers for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 (Q1FY26).

At 1 PM, the stock was quoting at ₹1,043, down 4.43 per cent from the previous day's close of ₹1,091.4. In comparison, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 index was trading at 25,178.4 levels, down 33.35 points or 0.13 per cent. The company's total market capitalisation stood at ₹14,771.51 crore. The stock has plunged nearly 43 per cent from its 52-week high of ₹1,798.9 touched on January 15, 2025.

Newgen Software Q1FY26 results

In the June 2025 quarter, the company reported a revenue from operations of ₹320.65 crore, down 25 per cent from ₹429.88 crore in the previous quarter ended March 31, 2025 (Q4FY25). The company's net profit for the period fell 54 per cent to ₹49.72 crore compared to ₹108.33 crore in the previous quarter.

Newgen's revenue from the European business slipped to ₹103.4 crore from ₹138.56 crore in the March quarter. APAC revenue fell 29.6 per cent to ₹49.2 crore from ₹69.9 crore in the previous quarter.