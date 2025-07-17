Thursday, July 17, 2025 | 01:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Civil construction stock gains 7% in trade after bagging order from NHPC

Civil construction stock gains 7% in trade after bagging order from NHPC

PNC Infratech's stock jumped after the company emerged as one of the lowest (L1) bidders in a tender floated by NHPC

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 1:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

PNC Infratech shares jumped 6.6 per cent on Thursday, logging an intraday high at ₹331.8 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). At 12:56 PM, PNC Infra share price was trading 3.89 per cent higher at ₹323.35 per share on the NSE. In comparison, the NSE Nifty was down 0.14 per cent at 25,177.35. The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹8,295.19 crore. 
 
The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹534.4 per share, and the 52-week low of the stock was at ₹240 per share.   READ STOCK MARKET LATEST UPDATES LIVE

What led to the surge in PNC Infra shares? 

The stock jumped after the company emerged as one of the lowest (L1) bidders in a tender floated by NHPC. 
 
 
Under the contract, PNC Infra will set up a 300 MW solar power project with a 150MW/600MWh energy storage system. This is part of a larger 1200 MW interstate solar project tender under tariff-based competitive bidding, awarded at a price of ₹3.13/kWh.
 
"We wish to inform you that our company has emerged as one of the Lowest (Ll) Bidders in a tender floated by NHPC Limited for "Setting up of 1200 MW ISTS (Inter State Transmission System) Connected Solar Power Projects with 600MW/2400MWh Energy Storage Systems (ESS) on anywhere in India basis under Tariff Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) with Green Shoe Option" at a quoted price of Rs. 3.13/kwh," the filing read. 

Also Read

Highways: UP's path to become first $1 trn state

L&T, GR Infra: Road infra-linked stocks decline; Nuvama remains cautious

PNC Infratech

PNC Infratech shares rise 5% in trade after company bags ₹240-crore order

Online trading, Trading

PNC Infratech jumps 6% after ₹485 crore arbitration award in 6-year dispute

PNC Infratech

PNC Infratech shares surge 10% after regulatory relief from MoRTH

road

PNC gets NHAI nod to transfer two more road assets to KKR-backed HIT

 
It added: Out of the above-mentioned total quantity, the company has been allotted 300 MW ISTS Solar Power Project with 150MW600MWh Energy Storage System (ESS) at the said quoted price through an electronic (online) reverse action mechanism. 
 
The order is scheduled to be executed in 24 months from the effective date of the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA). The PPA will remain in effect for 25 years from the start of supply.  ALSO READ | ₹46-crore contract sends Asian Energy Services share price 6% higher today

About PNC Infratech

PNC Infratech Limited is an Indian infrastructure company. The firm specialises in end-to-end development, construction, operation, and management across core infrastructure sectors. The company has executed projects in core infrastructure sectors, including expressways, highways, bridges, flyovers, airport runways, water supply, industrial area development, and other infrastructure activities with an established track record of successful execution of projects across geographies.

More From This Section

stock market trading

₹46-crore contract sends Asian Energy Services share price 6% higher today

bombay stock exchange, BSE

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex dips 200 pts, Nifty below 25,200; IT Stocks Drag, TechM down 2.5%

ixigo

ixigo share skyrockets 15%, hits record on Q1 show; profit jumps 28% YoY

ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank Q1 result on July 19; check preview to find what analysts expect

stock prices, Nifty Smallcap, stock market, initial public offering, IPO

Godawari Power jumps 6% after securing approval for Raipur steel plant

Topics : PNC Infratech Buzzing stocks stock market trading Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50 The Smart Investor

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodaySpunweb Nonwoven IPOGold-Silver Rate TodayAnthem Bioscience IPO AllotmentDividend Stocks TodayAhmedabad Plane Crash ProbeQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon