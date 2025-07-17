Civil construction stock gains 7% in trade after bagging order from NHPC

The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹534.4 per share, and the 52-week low of the stock was at ₹240 per share.

The stock jumped after the company emerged as one of the lowest (L1) bidders in a tender floated by NHPC.

Under the contract, PNC Infra will set up a 300 MW solar power project with a 150MW/600MWh energy storage system. This is part of a larger 1200 MW interstate solar project tender under tariff-based competitive bidding, awarded at a price of ₹3.13/kWh.

"We wish to inform you that our company has emerged as one of the Lowest (Ll) Bidders in a tender floated by NHPC Limited for "Setting up of 1200 MW ISTS (Inter State Transmission System) Connected Solar Power Projects with 600MW/2400MWh Energy Storage Systems (ESS) on anywhere in India basis under Tariff Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) with Green Shoe Option" at a quoted price of Rs. 3.13/kwh," the filing read.