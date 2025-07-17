Civil construction stock gains 7% in trade after bagging order from NHPC
PNC Infratech's stock jumped after the company emerged as one of the lowest (L1) bidders in a tender floated by NHPCSI Reporter Mumbai
PNC Infratech shares jumped 6.6 per cent on Thursday, logging an intraday high at ₹331.8 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). At 12:56 PM, PNC Infra share price
was trading 3.89 per cent higher at ₹323.35 per share on the NSE. In comparison, the NSE Nifty
was down 0.14 per cent at 25,177.35. The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹8,295.19 crore.
What led to the surge in PNC Infra shares?
The stock jumped after the company emerged as one of the lowest (L1) bidders in a tender floated by NHPC.
Under the contract, PNC Infra will set up a 300 MW solar power project with a 150MW/600MWh energy storage system. This is part of a larger 1200 MW interstate solar project tender under tariff-based competitive bidding, awarded at a price of ₹3.13/kWh.
"We wish to inform you that our company has emerged as one of the Lowest (Ll) Bidders in a tender floated by NHPC Limited for "Setting up of 1200 MW ISTS (Inter State Transmission System) Connected Solar Power Projects with 600MW/2400MWh Energy Storage Systems (ESS) on anywhere in India basis under Tariff Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) with Green Shoe Option" at a quoted price of Rs. 3.13/kwh," the filing read.
It added: Out of the above-mentioned total quantity, the company has been allotted 300 MW ISTS Solar Power Project with 150MW600MWh Energy Storage System (ESS) at the said quoted price through an electronic (online) reverse action mechanism.
About PNC Infratech
PNC Infratech Limited is an Indian infrastructure company. The firm specialises in end-to-end development, construction, operation, and management across core infrastructure sectors. The company has executed projects in core infrastructure sectors, including expressways, highways, bridges, flyovers, airport runways, water supply, industrial area development, and other infrastructure activities with an established track record of successful execution of projects across geographies.
