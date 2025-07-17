ixigo share skyrockets 15%, hits record on Q1 show; profit jumps 28% YoY

ixigo share price: Shares of ixigo, owned and operated by Le Travenues Technology Ltd, were buzzing in trade on Thursday, July 17, 2025, with the scrip rallying up to 15.2 per cent to hit a fresh record high (all-time high) of ₹206.4 per share.

At 11:30 AM, Ixigo share price was trading 13.96 per cent higher at ₹204.10 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.13 per cent lower at 82,524.83 levels.

What triggered the sharp rally in ixigo share price today?

ixigo share price rose after the company posted a healthy set of numbers in the June quarter of financial year 2026 (Q1FY26) results.

The company’s profit rose 27.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹18.9 crore in the June quarter of FY26, from ₹14.8 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal year. ixigo’s revenue climbed 72.9 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹314.4 crore in Q1FY26, from ₹181.8 crore in Q1FY25. At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation zoomed 53 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹25.4 crore in the June quarter of FY26, from ₹16.6 crore in the June quarter of FY25. Ebitda margin, however, squeezed 100 basis points (bps) to 8.1 per cent in the quarter under review, as against 9.1 per cent in the same period last year.

On Q1 show, Saurabh Devendra Singh, group CFO, ixigo, said, “Q1FY26 is another strong quarter, with record revenue and profits across all our key verticals. The 54 per cent increase in adjusted Ebitda and 76 per cent growth in PBT (excluding exceptional items) demonstrate the strength of our operating model and disciplined execution. We remain committed to driving sustainable growth.” Moreover, the company’s gross transaction value (GTV) came in at ₹4,644.7 crore in Q1FY26, growing 55 per cent Y-o-Y. Its Flight and Bus GTV led the growth with 81 per cent increase Y-o-Y while Train GTV grew 30 per cent Y-o-Y for Q1FY26 versus Q1FY25.

ALSO READ: Yatharth Hospital shares pop 3%; what's driving investor interest? Meanwhile, Rajnish Kumar, group co-CEO, ixigo and Aloke Bajpai, group CEO, ixigo, jointly said: “We continue to see rapid growth and have hit new all-time highs. Our outstanding growth in categories such as buses and flights stems from our unique playbook that combines a customer-centric approach, ability to cross-sell and up-sell to our captive user-base, our tech-centric DNA, AI-driven efficiency, and enhanced brand awareness.” About ixigo Founded in 2007 by Aloke Bajpai and Rajnish Kumar, ixigo (Le Travenues Technology Limited) is a travel technology company that helps Indian travellers plan, book, and manage trips across trains, flights, buses, and hotels.