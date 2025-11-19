Home / Markets / News / Nifty consolidation to continue? Top stocks now flashing 'Buy' calls

Nifty consolidation to continue? Top stocks now flashing 'Buy' calls

Chandan Taparia, head of derivatives and technicals, Wealth Management at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, has recommended buying shares of Bharat Forge, Hudco and Bharti Airtel

Stock calls by Chandan Taparia
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 7:34 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Nifty opened on a flattish note and drifted towards the 25,880 zone in the initial hour. However, bulls soon stepped in and pushed the index towards the 26,000 mark. Despite the upward attempt, Nifty was unable to sustain above 26,000 and again witnessed profit booking in the final hour of the session. 
 
The index continues to remain stuck in a 300 point range between 25,750 and 26,050 over the last few sessions, reflecting a phase of consolidation. On the daily chart, it formed a bearish candle and ended the session with losses of around 100 points near 25,910. Now it has to hold above 25,800 zones for an up move towards 26,000 then 26100 zones while supports can be seen at 258,00 then 25,700 zones.
 
On option front, Maximum Call OI is at 26,500 then 26200 strike while Maximum Put OI is at 26,000 then 25,500 strike. Call writing is seen at 26,000 then 26,500 strike while Put writing is seen at 26,000 then 25,500 strike. Option data suggests a broader trading range in between 25,400 to 26,300 zones while an immediate range between 25,700 to 26,100 levels.
 
Bank Nifty index opened on a flattish note but drifted lower towards 58,850 zones in the initial hour of the session. However gradual recovery was seen from lower levels to hit new life high of 59,104 marks at latter part of the session. It formed a small bodied candle on daily scale as buying is visible at lower levels but momentum is missing at higher zones.  Now it has to hold above 58,750 zones for an up move towards a new life high territory 59,250 then 59,500 zones while on the downside support has shifted higher to 58,750 then 58,500 levels.

Here are the top stock recommendations

Buy Bharat Forge - CMP: ₹1,396 | SL: ₹1,360 | TGT: ₹1,470

Bharat Forge stock has formed a bullish “Pole & Flag” pattern, suggesting a continuation of the uptrend. The ADX line is rising, which confirms the strength of the uptrend.  

Buy Housing and Urban Development Corp - CMP: ₹244 | SL: ₹235 | TGT: ₹260

HUDCO stock has given a breakout from a “Symmetrical Triangle” pattern on the daily chart and headed up. The RSI indicator is positively placed which has bullish implications.  

Buy Bharti Airtel - CMP: ₹2,149 | SL: ₹2,080 | TGT: ₹2,300            

Bharti Airtel stock has given a range breakout near its “All Time High” zones with a strong-bodied bullish candle. The MACD indicator is rising, which confirms the strength of the uptrend.   
 
(Disclaimer: Chandan Taparia is the head of derivatives and technicals, wealth management at Motilal Oswal Financial Services. Views expressed are his own.)
 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Not too 'FAR': India set to enter Bloomberg index on FPI thumbs up

Fresh high: IPO secondary sales rocket towards ₹1 trillion this year

Premium

Oil India's Q2FY26 results disappointed, but downside may be limited too

Morgan Stanley's bull-case scenario: Sensex at 107,000 by December 2026

PSU Bank index leaps 30% in 2025; will private banks catch up in 2026?

Topics :Market technicalstechnical chartsDaily technicals Nifty BankNifty50S&P BSE SensexNifty BankBharat ForgeHUDCOStock callsStock to watch

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 7:27 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story