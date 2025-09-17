Nifty eyes 25,500 as uptrend strengthens; check two stocks to buy today

Stock price has broken out from the downward sloping trend line on the weekly chart. Price breakout is accompanied with jump in volumes. Stock is placed above all key moving averages, indicating uptrend on all time frames. Daily RSI is sustaining above 50, indicating sustained uptrend for the underlying. Daily MACD is placed above its signal line.

Buy Aadhar Housing Finance | CMP: ₹537.80 | Target: ₹606 | Stop-loss: ₹491

Stock price has recently registered fresh all time highs. Price breakout is accompanied with jump in volumes. Stock is placed above all key moving averages, indicating uptrend on all time frames. Daily RSI is sustaining above 50, indicating sustained uptrend for the underlying. Daily MACD is placed above its signal line. Higher Top and Higher Bottoms on Daily Chart.

(Disclaimer: Vinay Rajani, CMT is a senior technical and derivative analyst at HDFC securities. Views expressed are his own.)