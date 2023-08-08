Nifty Financial Services exhibits bullish trend; buy near support levels

Nifty Financial Services: Rangebound outlook amidst bullish sentiment



Following a notable correction in the near term, the Nifty Financial Services index (last close: 20,022.60) is poised to trade within a defined range of 20,100 to 19,764. A decisive close either above or below this range is likely to trigger significant directional shifts.



Chart analysis indicates anticipated resistance levels at 20,200, 20,300, and 20,465, serving as potential barriers to upward movements. Conversely, support levels are projected at approximately 19,525 and 19,425.



Despite recent fluctuations, the overall trend remains bullish on the charts for the short term. In light of this, investors are advised to consider buying positions near the identified support levels, capitalising on the prevailing bullish sentiment.

Nifty Private Bank: Short-term rangebound trading amid bullish momentum

The Nifty Private Bank (last close: 23,201.85) continues to maintain a bullish trend on the charts, despite its current engagement in a narrow trading range within the near term. The established range oscillates between 23,125 as the lower limit and 23,264 as the upper threshold.



Breaking above the upper range is likely to shift focus to the next resistance levels, projected at 23,536 and 23,900. Conversely, a breach of the lower range around 23,125 could indicate potential support at 22,800, 22,650, and 22,450.



An important threshold to watch for is the 22,450 level. If the index trades below this point in the coming week or fortnight, it could present a prime opportunity for both traders and investors to accumulate the index and its constituents for the short term.

Nifty PSU Bank: Bearish near-term trend supported by MACD indicator