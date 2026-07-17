Nifty IT index up 12% in July; HCL Tech, TechM gain 20% from 52-week lows

Information technology (IT) shares today

Shares of information technology (IT) companies extended their rally, with the Nifty IT index gaining 2.3 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Friday’s intra-day deals. Thus far in the month of July, IT index rallied 12 per cent, as compared to 2 per cent rise in the Nifty 50.

At 11:52 AM, the Nifty IT index was up 1.3 per cent, as compared to 0.83 per cent rise in the Nifty 50. IT index hit a 52-week low of 25,699.10 touched on July 1, 2026.

On Friday, Tata Consultancy Services ( On Friday, Tata Consultancy Services ( TCS ), HCL Technologies , Tech Mahindra, LTM and Infosys rallied 3 per cent each. These stocks have recovered by 14 per cent to 20 per cent, from their respective 52-week lows touched on July 1, 2026.

On Thursday, the Nasdaq Composite dropped 387.28 points or 1.47 per cent to 25,881.95 as semiconductor stocks plunged amid AI-related jitters. However, despite recovery from lows, thus far in the calendar year 2026, Nifty IT index underperformed the market by falling 22 per cent, as against 7.2 per cent decline in the Nifty 50. Tech Mahindra gains 3% on strong Q1 results Share price of Tech Mahindra gained 3 per cent after the company posted strong revenue growth, up 2.6 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and 6.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in constant currency (CC) terms. The IT firm also reported healthy margin expansion in Q1 and guided for industry-leading growth for FY27 backed by a strong total contract value (TCV) of $1,078 million and growth momentum across most verticals, according to analysts at ICICI Securities.

The management highlighted a healthy demand in BFSI (payments modernization, wealth platforms and AI transformation), Manufacturing (AI-led engineering and data platforms), Healthcare (vendor consolidation and AI-led discretionary spending) and Retail (digital transformation), while Technology & Media continues to face spending volatility and the macro environment remains mixed. It also reiterated confidence in delivering above peer-average revenue growth and a 15 per cent earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margin in FY27, supported by the ramp-up of recent large deals, improving client mining and sustained benefits from Project Fortius (margin improvement). However, the management also cautioned that margins could face near-term headwinds from wage hikes planned in a phased manner from Q2, investments in AI capabilities and go-to-market initiatives which are expected to be largely offset by operational efficiencies and productivity improvements. Increasing traction in AI-led transformation through Project Helix, enterprise AI adoption moving from pilots to production along with strong deal momentum and operational discipline, should support profitable growth over the coming quarters despite macro uncertainties in select verticals, the brokerage firm said.

Tech Mahindra continues to execute well both in growth and margins – it will be the growth leader among the large tier in FY27 (expect 5.7 per cent CC YoY revenue growth in FY27). Analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities raised the target multiple to 19x (versus 18x earlier) given a healthy order book and better-than-expected Q1 delivery. The brokerage firm revised FY28-29E estimates by 4-6 per cent. It maintains an 'Add' rating on the stock given valuations are at 18x FY28 consensus EPS, at around 13 per cent premium to the sector and revised target price of ₹1,670 (versus ₹1,525 earlier).