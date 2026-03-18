Nifty IT snaps six-day losing streak, up 4%; Coforge, Persistent lead gains
Nifty IT index: Today's rebound in IT stocks followed a sharp decline over the past six sessions, during which the index had lost 4.6 per cent
Nifty IT index: Today's rebound in IT stocks followed a sharp decline over the past six sessions, during which the index had lost 4.6 per cent
'Bounce largely valuation-driven' Dhanashree Jadhav, technology analyst at Choice Institutional Equities, said that a buying interest is emerging with investors stepping in IT counters at lower levels. She said that the bounce is largely valuation-driven.
"Overall, the recovery was expected, as valuations provided strong comfort for investors, making further downside limited," she said.
The developments surrounding AI, she said, has created some negative sentiment in the IT sector. However, it is important to note that Indian IT services players primarily focus on system integration and modernisation work for enterprises. For the adoption of AI products, companies still need these IT services players.
"Fundamentally, there is no immediate threat that will significantly impact IT services players in the near term," the analyst said, adding that midcap stocks such as Coforge, Persistent Systems, and Happiest Minds are currently trading at attractive levels.
"This recovery appears sustainable, especially given stable post-quarter results, with no negative surprises expected in terms of growth or margins. Q4 results are expected to be in line with previous quarters, with potential margin expansion," the analyst added. ICICI Sec upgrades Coforge, Mphasis to 'Buy' In a recent note, ICICI Securities said that the IT services sector is entering a value zone after a sharp phase of correction. The brokerage said that it sees limited downside risks to near-term earnings (FY27/FY28) and upgraded its sector outlook to 'Neutral'.
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First Published: Mar 18 2026 | 11:14 AM IST