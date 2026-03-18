Nifty IT snaps six-day losing streak, up 4%; Coforge, Persistent lead gains

Nifty IT index: The The Nifty IT index ended its six-session losing streak today, surging 4 per cent in early morning trades. As of 10:30AM, the sectoral benchmark emerged as the top gainer, rising 3.7 per cent to 29,775.

All 10 constituents of the Nifty IT index traded firmly in the green, led by Persistent Systems, Mphasis, and Oracle Financial Services Software, gaining more than 4 per cent each. Infosys, TCS , HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, and LTM rose between 3 and 4 per cent, reflecting broad-based buying interest.

The buying also coincides with the recovery in the broader markets. ALSO READ: Stocks to Watch today: Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, Varun Bev, Shree Cement Today's rebound in IT stocks followed a sharp decline over the past six sessions, during which the index had lost 4.6 per cent. The index is down more than 25 per cent in 2026 so far.

'Bounce largely valuation-driven' Dhanashree Jadhav, technology analyst at Choice Institutional Equities, said that a buying interest is emerging with investors stepping in IT counters at lower levels. She said that the bounce is largely valuation-driven.

"Overall, the recovery was expected, as valuations provided strong comfort for investors, making further downside limited," she said. The developments surrounding AI, she said, has created some negative sentiment in the IT sector. However, it is important to note that Indian IT services players primarily focus on system integration and modernisation work for enterprises. For the adoption of AI products, companies still need these IT services players. "Fundamentally, there is no immediate threat that will significantly impact IT services players in the near term," the analyst said, adding that midcap stocks such as Coforge, Persistent Systems, and Happiest Minds are currently trading at attractive levels.