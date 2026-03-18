Hexaware Technologies shares jump 5% on launching 'Agentverse' AI platform

Shares of Hexaware Technologies Ltd. rose over 5 per cent on Wednesday after it launched an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) agent platform designed to help organisations operationalise AI across functions.

The company's stock rose as much as 5.01 per cent during the day to ₹427.4 per share, the biggest intraday gain since February 13 this year. The Hexaware Technologies stock pared gains to trade 3.7 per cent higher at ₹422 apiece, compared to a 0.31 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 10:10 AM.

FOLLOW STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE Shares of the company are down 11 per cent so far this month and currently trade at 2 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 45 per cent this year, compared to a 9 per cent decline in the benchmark Nifty 50. Hexaware Technologies has a total market capitalisation of ₹25,754.32 crore.

Hexaware Technologies launches 'Agentverse' AI platform

Hexaware Technologies announced the launch of 'Agentverse', an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) agent platform featuring over 600 ready-to-deploy AI agents aimed at helping organisation scale adoption of agentic AI across business and technology functions.

The company said the platform is designed to address a key challenge faced by enterprises, where many generative and agentic AI initiatives remain stuck in pilot stages without a clear path to large-scale deployment. Agentverse enables organisations to move from experimentation to production through a governed system that orchestrates multiple AI agents across enterprise workflows, the company said.

READ | Urban Company stock jumps 16% after SBI MF buys additional stake via bulk deal The platform integrates with core enterprise systems such as customer relationship management platforms, IT service management tools, data platforms, knowledge repositories, telephony systems, and collaboration applications. It allows AI agents to retrieve contextual data, interpret processes, automate conversations, and execute operational tasks within enterprise workflows.

Hexaware added that the platform includes built-in governance features such as role-based access controls, audit trails, observability, and policy guardrails to ensure secure and compliant operations.

"Agentverse is how we take autonomy into day-to-day operations. Clients can move beyond pilots to measurable outcomes in cycle time, accuracy, and customer satisfaction," said R Srikrishna, chief executive officer and executive director, Hexaware.

Hexaware Technologies reported an 8.47 per cent decline in net profit to ₹291.90 crore for the quarter ended December 2025, compared with ₹318.90 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue, however, rose 10.27 per cent to ₹3,478.20 crore during the quarter, up from ₹3,154.40 crore a year earlier.