Hexaware Technologies shares jump 5% on launching 'Agentverse' AI platform

Shares of Hexaware Technologies Ltd. rose over 5 per cent on Wednesday after it launched an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) agent platform designed to help organisations operationalise AI across functions.

The company's stock rose as much as 5.01 per cent during the day to ₹427.4 per share, the biggest intraday gain since February 13 this year. The Hexaware Technologies stock pared gains to trade 3.7 per cent higher at ₹422 apiece, compared to a 0.31 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 10:10 AM.

FOLLOW STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE Shares of the company are down 11 per cent so far this month and currently trade at 2 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 45 per cent this year, compared to a 9 per cent decline in the benchmark Nifty 50. Hexaware Technologies has a total market capitalisation of ₹25,754.32 crore.

Hexaware Technologies launches 'Agentverse' AI platform Hexaware Technologies announced the launch of 'Agentverse', an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) agent platform featuring over 600 ready-to-deploy AI agents aimed at helping organisation scale adoption of agentic AI across business and technology functions. The company said the platform is designed to address a key challenge faced by enterprises, where many generative and agentic AI initiatives remain stuck in pilot stages without a clear path to large-scale deployment. Agentverse enables organisations to move from experimentation to production through a governed system that orchestrates multiple AI agents across enterprise workflows, the company said. READ | Urban Company stock jumps 16% after SBI MF buys additional stake via bulk deal The platform integrates with core enterprise systems such as customer relationship management platforms, IT service management tools, data platforms, knowledge repositories, telephony systems, and collaboration applications. It allows AI agents to retrieve contextual data, interpret processes, automate conversations, and execute operational tasks within enterprise workflows.