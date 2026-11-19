The technology shares remained under pressure for the third consecutive session on Thursday, extending its month-to-date fall as investors booked gains after a sharp rally seen last month and amid concerns of US Federal Reserve rate hike bets that could keep discretionary demand weak.

Nifty IT index declined as much as 2.4 per cent to hit the day's low of 31,262.30 on the National Stock Exchange. As of 12.55 pm, the index was down 1.76 per cent at 30,710.90, with nine of the 10 index constituents in the red at the last check.

On stock-specific basis, Infosys declined the most as it lost 3.2 per cent to 1,073.2 per cent. Tech Mahindra followed closely with a 2.94 per cent decline, while Mphasis, HCL Tech and Wipro lost 2.6 per cent each.

TCS was down 2 per cent, and LTM, Coforge and Persistent were down over 1.5 per cent. Oracle Financial Services Solutions (OFSS) was the least hit as it shed less than a per cent in intraday trade today. Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE During the three days, Nifty IT has lost 4.5 per cent and remains 6.45 per cent lower in November. It posted a 17.7 per cent rise in October, as investors pivoted to Indian IT stocks led by concerns around artificial-intelligence (AI) trade. What's ailing tech stocks? According to Ajit Mishra, SVP-research at Religare Broking, the recovery in IT stocks was largely an earnings-led rebound after the stocks had been beaten down. Such sharp recoveries, he said, are usually followed by either a correction or some profit-booking.

Secondly, he noted that there are still interest rate-related challenges ahead, particularly in global markets. According to the Federal Reserve's October meeting minutes, almost all officials said interest rates would need to increase in coming months. Mishra said we could see another rate hike in December, whether it would be 25 or 50 basis points remains uncertain. This could further dent market sentiment towards IT stocks. If inflation remains elevated and interest rates rise, companies may have limited room for discretionary spending, leading to lower revenue visibility for these companies. "Globally, demand trends for IT services continue to remain somewhat muted. This is because macroeconomic uncertainty persists, and discretionary spending has not picked up meaningfully," Shibani Kurian, senior EVP, Fund Manager & Head – Equity Research, Kotak Mahindra AMC told Business Standard earlier this month.

She added that the sector's growth outlook has not changed meaningfully, with no sector-wise upgrades in growth estimates over the last quarter. ICICI Securities in its Q2 review note said that IT Services reported soft sequential revenue growth in a seasonally strong Q2, leading to revenue guidance cuts for FY27. Deal TCV growth was strong for several IT companies in Q2FY27; however, the disconnect between TCV and revenue growth continues. "EBIT margins appear to be on a downtrend for large-cap IT, with incremental pressure from elevated competition and investments for growth," he added. Third, Mishra said that although AI-related themes have cooled off, markets are still not seeing any major growth opportunities in the IT services sector. He added that until companies, particularly in the large-cap segment, demonstrate a substantial improvement in business performance and revenues, it will be difficult for the market to reward them meaningfully.