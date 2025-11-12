Nifty MidCap can hit 25,000; these 5 stocks can rally up to 22%, say charts

Nifty MidCap 150
5 MidCap Stocks to Buy
AIA EngineeringCurrent Price: ₹3,599 Likely Target: ₹4,400 Upside Potential: 22.3% Support: ₹3,530; ₹3,325 Resistance: ₹3,610; ₹3,715; ₹3,865; ₹4,100 AIA Engineering has witnessed a breakout on the daily chart. The near-term trend is likely to remain upbeat above ₹3,530; with following support at ₹3,325. On the upside, the stock is testing resistance at the 100-Week Moving Average (100-WMA) at ₹3,610. Breakout shall open the doors for a likely rally towards ₹4,400, with interim resistance around ₹3,715, ₹3,865 and ₹4,100 levels.
Muthoot FinanceCurrent Price: ₹3,315 Likely Target: ₹3,700 Upside Potential: 11.6% Support: ₹3,236; ₹3,135 Resistance: ₹3,400; ₹3,475; ₹3,575 Muthoot Finance stock can potentially soar to ₹3,700, with interim resistance likely around ₹3,400, ₹3,475 and ₹3,575 levels. The short-term trend is seen positive above ₹3,135, with near support around the 20-Day Moving Average (20-DMA) at ₹3,236.
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance CompanyCurrent Price: ₹632 Likely Target: ₹700 Upside Potential: 10.8% Support: ₹617; ₹606; ₹595 Resistance: ₹652; ₹675 ICICI Prudential Life stock is likely to trade on an upbeat note above ₹625, with broader direction positive above ₹595. Interim support seen around the 100-DMA and 200-DMA at ₹617 and ₹606, respectively. On the upside, the stock may re-test ₹700-mark. Intermediate resistance can be anticipated around ₹652 and ₹675 levels.
Alkem LaboratoriesCurrent Price: ₹5,762 Likely Target: ₹6,400 Upside Potential: 11.1% Support: ₹5,580; ₹5,490; ₹5,450 Resistance: ₹6,000; ₹6,190 Alkem Labs is trading along the higher-end of the Bollinger Bands. The stock seems on course to test ₹6,000-mark in the near-term; beyond which a rally to ₹6,400 seems likely, with interim hurdle at ₹6,190. The short-term trend is seen favourable above ₹5,450, with support around the 20-DMA and 50-DMA at ₹5,580 and ₹5,490, respectively.
UPLCurrent Price: ₹763 Likely Target: ₹850 Upside Potential: 11.4% Support: ₹742; ₹720 Resistance: ₹775; ₹810 UPL has rallied 17 per cent in the last one-and-half month, and seen trading in the overbought zone. The bias, however, is likely to remain positive above ₹705. Interim support expected around ₹742 and ₹720. On the upside, the stock may extend the rally towards ₹850, with resistance likely around ₹775 and ₹810.
