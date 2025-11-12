Nifty Midcap 150 index hits new high; Apar Industries, BSE rally 7%

Among midcap stocks, Apar Industries, BSE and Gujarat Fluorochemicals rallied between 5 per cent and 7 per cent. Tata Exlsi, Schaeffler India, IndusInd Bank, Hexaware Technologies, Ipca Labs, KPIT Technologies, Mphasis, Tata Technologies and L&T Technology Services (LTTS) were up in the range of 2 per cent to 3 per cent.

At 11:00 AM; Nifty Midcap 150 index was up 0.52 per cent at 22,339.35, as compared to 0.67 per cent rise in the Nifty 50. In the past six months, Nifty Midcap index has outperformed the market by surging 10 per cent, as against 5.3 per cent rally in the benchmark index.

Ashok Leyland, Max Financial Services, Muthoot Finance, National Aluminium, Hitachi Energy India and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) from the midcap index have hit their respective all-time highs in intra-day trade today.

According to analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities, July to September 2025 quarter (Q2FY26) results of IT companies indicated demand trends are stabilizing, with fewer program cancellations and easing headwinds across select sectors. The brokerage firm believes the deal momentum remains steady, skewed toward cost optimization. AI adoption is accelerating, with vendors announcing clear strategies—mid-tier players stand out for better incentive alignment to capture this wave.