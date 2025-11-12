Nifty Midcap 150 index hits new high; Apar Industries, BSE rally 7%

4 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 12:48 PM IST
Shares of midcap companies were in focus with the Nifty Midcap 150 index hitting a new high of 22,354.75 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Wednesday’s intra-day trade on strong earnings reported by the index companies.
Meanwhile, shares price of midcap information technology (IT) companies gained after the US President Donald Trump on Tuesday admitted that the United States does not have enough skilled talent to meet its labour needs, even as his administration makes it harder for companies to hire workers from abroad. CLICK HERE FOR FULL REPORT.
Among midcap stocks, Apar Industries, BSE and Gujarat Fluorochemicals rallied between 5 per cent and 7 per cent. Tata Exlsi, Schaeffler India, IndusInd Bank, Hexaware Technologies, Ipca Labs, KPIT Technologies, Mphasis, Tata Technologies and L&T Technology Services (LTTS) were up in the range of 2 per cent to 3 per cent.
At 11:00 AM; Nifty Midcap 150 index was up 0.52 per cent at 22,339.35, as compared to 0.67 per cent rise in the Nifty 50. In the past six months, Nifty Midcap index has outperformed the market by surging 10 per cent, as against 5.3 per cent rally in the benchmark index. READ STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE
Ashok Leyland, Max Financial Services, Muthoot Finance, National Aluminium, Hitachi Energy India and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) from the midcap index have hit their respective all-time highs in intra-day trade today.
According to analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities, July to September 2025 quarter (Q2FY26) results of IT companies indicated demand trends are stabilizing, with fewer program cancellations and easing headwinds across select sectors. The brokerage firm believes the deal momentum remains steady, skewed toward cost optimization. AI adoption is accelerating, with vendors announcing clear strategies—mid-tier players stand out for better incentive alignment to capture this wave.
Among individual stocks, BSE stock rallied 7 per cent to ₹2,818 after the stock exchange operator posted a 61 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in consolidated net profit to ₹558.5 crore for Q2FY26, compared with ₹346.8 crore in the corresponding quarter last year (Q2FY25). The company’s revenue for the quarter grew 44.2 per cent to ₹1,068.4 crore from ₹740.7 crore in a year ago quarter.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services raised its earnings estimates by 14 per cent/14 per cent/15 per cent for FY26/FY27/FY28, factoring in higher volume assumptions for the derivatives options segment based on the October 2025 run rate and stronger-than-expected colocation revenue. The brokerage firm reiterated its 'Neutral' rating on the BSE with a target price of ₹2,800 (premised on 40x Sep'FY27E EPS). ALSO READ | Nifty IT stocks extend surge, gain 5% in 3 days; Should you buy this rally?
Shares of Hitachi Energy hit a new high of ₹22,090 in intra-day trade today. In the past two weeks, the stock has zoomed 31 per cent on the back of a healthy business outlook. The company’s order backlog stood at ₹29,412.6 crore for the quarter ended September 2025, providing revenue visibility for the coming quarters.
According to the company’s management, despite global trade uncertainties and geopolitical tensions, India remains one of the fastest-growing economies. Strong domestic demand, steady investments, and a resilient external sector drive a positive outlook. Key factors such as a favorable monsoon, GST 2.0 reforms, easier access to credit, and rising capacity utilization have contributed to this momentum, Hitachi Energy said.
India continues to make significant strides in clean energy. In the first half of 2025 alone, the renewable energy sector attracted investments of nearly ₹1 trillion (BloombergNEF 2H 2025 Renewable Energy Investment Tracker Report), which underscores the country’s growing confidence and commitment to sustainability. In addition, the government’s focus is shifting from capacity expansion to capacity absorption - with grid integration, energy storage, hybridization, and market reforms, to meet national energy goals, the company said.
