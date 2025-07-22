Paytm, DreamFolks: 6 IPOs down over 50% from issue prices; what went wrong?

Investor confidenceSanat Mondal, head of private markets at Sanctum Wealth, explains that concerns over business model, unit economics, and inflated IPO valuation (38× FY21 P/E at the time of listing) led to the collapse of AGS Transact shares. ALSO READ | NSE ranks fourth on the global IPO offering league table in H1-2025 "Despite a footprint in payments infrastructure, weak digital transaction volumes, low-margin operations, and intensifying competition led to sustained erosion in investor confidence and financial performance," he explained. Similarly, weak debut, tepid earnings momentum, and declining investor interest amid a mismatch between IPO hype and long-term fundamentals, hit Popular Vehicles shares, Mondal said. The sector's saturation and lack of differentiated positioning also played a role in the post listing crash, he added. While overvaluations, sustained losses, and regulatory headwinds pressured Paytm shares, a sharp 99-per cent profit drop in Q4FY25, persistently high claim ratios, and squeezed underwriting margins marred Star Health’s post-IPO trajectory. For DreamFolks, inconsistent earnings and a lack of clear profitability levers, combined with limited institutional support, eroded market enthusiasm, analysts pointed out. ALSO READ | These 2 stocks trade at 60% discount to IPO price; time to buy? Chart check "Investors need to be very cautious and selective while investing in an IPO. Instead of falling for the pre-IPO euphoria, market participants should focus on the quality of the management and earnings visibility," said Kranthi Bathini, equity strategist at WealthMills Securities.
The road aheadGoing ahead, analysts suggest investors re-evaluate the fundamentals of these companies on parameters such as profit visibility, earnings trajectory, growth metrics, and sectoral outlook. "If the company shows consistent improvement and a viable path to profitability, it may be worth holding or even accumulating on dips. However, if the fundamentals remain weak or deteriorate further, consider exiting and reallocating your capital to better opportunities," said Apurva Sheth, Head of Market Perspectives & Research, SAMCO Securities. ALSO READ | IPOs in H1 2025 were priced to perfection; be selective now, say analysts Sheth added investors should avoid holding onto a losing stock simply because he/she bought it at a higher price. In fact, investors could use unrealised losses, to offset capital gains, and reduce their tax liability. That said, Indian primary markets could see IPOs worth $18 billion (₹1.54 trillion) in the second half of 2025, said a recent report by Jefferies Financial Group. These include possible offers by ICICI Prudential Asset Management, Meesho Ltd., Groww Invest Tech, Lenskart Solutions and LG Electronics India.
