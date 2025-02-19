Nifty Pharma tanks 3% on Trump's tariff threat; Zydus, Lupin down upto 10%

Pharma stocks in focus: Pharma stocks were under pressure on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, with Pharma stocks were under pressure on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, with Nifty Pharma index plunging up to 3.19 per cent to hit an intraday low of 20,299.95

The decline in pharma stocks followed comments from President Donald Trump, who indicated that the US may impose tariffs of around 25 per cent on pharmaceutical, automobile, and semiconductor imports, with a possible announcement set for April 2.

When asked about tariffs on pharmaceutical drugs and semiconductor chips, Trump stated, “It’ll be 25 per cent and higher, and it’ll go very substantially higher over the course of a year.”

Trump also said he wanted to give companies “time to come in” before announcing new import taxes.

Among individual stocks, Aurobindo Pharma was hit the hardest, plunging 9.51 per cent to an intraday low of Rs 1,052.70 per share. Lupin followed with a 5.99 per cent drop at Rs 1,892.75.

Other companies that saw major declines included Ajanta Pharma (4.34 per cent), Zydus Life (6.44 per cent), Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (5.83 per cent), Cipla (3.76 per cent), Sun Pharma (3.03 per cent), Laurus Labs (3.38 per cent), Glenmark (2.55 per cent), Abbott India (2.30 per cent), Biocon (2.54 per cent), Ipca Labs (2.90 per cent), JB Chemical (3.38 per cent), Granules India (2.48 per cent), Torrent Pharma (1.85 per cent), Alkem Labs (2.06 per cent), Natco Pharma (3.10 per cent), Gland Pharma (1.91 per cent), Divis Labs (1.70 per cent), and Mankind Pharma (0.79 per cent).

As a result, they believe, the Nifty Pharma Index dropped over 3 per cent, hitting an intraday low of about 20,300 today.

“Trump’s intention behind this move is to strengthen domestic manufacturing. In response, the Indian government has scheduled a bilateral meeting with the US administration in Washington D.C. to discuss the trade implications further. According to research, India exports only 0.2 per cent of cars to the US, but the proposed tariff could severely affect Indian pharmaceutical companies, as they export approximately 38 per cent of their drugs to the US,” said Ravi Singh, SVP of retail research at Religare Broking.