Thursday, December 04, 2025 | 10:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / This $48.7 billion in AUM fund manager bets on Indian equities for 2026

This $48.7 billion in AUM fund manager bets on Indian equities for 2026

After a cyclical slowdown in 2025, wrote Gustavo Medeiros, head of research at Ashmore Group in a 2026 market outlook report, macroeconomic indicators in India are looking increasingly positive.

markets, global markets, stocks

markets, global markets, stocks

Puneet Wadhwa New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 10:02 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Ashmore Group, the specialist emerging market (EM) asset manager that manages $48.7 billion (as of quarter ended September 2025) is betting on a turnaround in Indian equities in 2026.
 
After a cyclical slowdown in 2025, wrote Gustavo Medeiros, head of research at Ashmore Group in a 2026 market outlook report, macroeconomic indicators in India are looking increasingly positive with credit demand improving, investment rising again and rates likely to fall further in 2026 with inflation contained.
 
However, the country, Medeiros wrote, may still face temporary headwinds, driven by large global fund managers cutting their underweight in China, funded by India. "But we are close to the point, in terms of valuations, that Indian markets become attractive as well and regains our preference in the largest EM equity markets,” he added. 
 

Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.

 
On the economic front, meanwhile, India's economy as measured by gross domestic product (GDP) grew at 8.2 per cent during July-September period of fiscal 2025-26 (FY26). This growth, data shows, was led by the manufacturing sector, which grew 9.1 per cent during the period under review (7.7 per cent in Q1) despite US tariff-related concerns.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates today

Stock Market LIVE: IT, RIL, HDFC Bank help lift Sensex by 150 pts; Nifty tops 26,000

Markets

Retail investors sell ₹23,000 crore in two months as markets rallypremium

Nilesh Shah, Kotak AMC

Midcaps to outperform large, smallcaps in 2026: Nilesh Shah, Kotak AMC

Rupee, Rs, Indian Currency

Rupee hits 90-mark against US dollar: Why, outlook and market strategy here

IPOs, stock market trading, ipo filing, IPO valuation

Debt repayment, capital expenditure: How IPO proceeds are being utilised

 
Growth momentum
 
EM growth momentum, Ashmore believes, is broadening across regions – Asia, Latin America, Eastern Europe and Africa – as structural reforms, policy adjustments and resilient economic performance are improving macro stability, driving sovereign rating upgrades and renewed investor inflows. 
 
Latin America, Medeiros said, is seeing a broad ‘blue wave’ of more market-friendly governments, which will likely lower risk premia and support investment across the region. Frontier markets are also benefiting from ongoing stabilisation efforts.
 
"This supportive backdrop underpins Ashmore’s expectation of continued EM outperformance in 2026, driven by resilient economic performance, attractive valuations in local markets and favourable technicals," Medeiros said. 
 
On the policy front, peak US tariff risk, Ashmore notes, appear to be in the rearview mirror with new narratives around an accelerating AI capital expenditure super-cycle and China’s renewed export-led development strategy are emerging as the most important dynamics shaping the global landscape as financial markets head into calendar year 2026 (CY26).
 
These forces, Medeiros believes, will help ease price pressures worldwide, sending a wave of disinflationary supply into global markets and giving central banks greater room to cut interest rates in 2026. 
 
"This, alongside a re-evaluation of ‘US exceptionalism’ and softening of the US dollar, has kept global financial conditions accommodative, creating an environment that both supported emerging market (EM) outperformance in 2025 and is expected to provide a constructive backdrop again in 2026," Medeiros wrote.

More From This Section

IndiGo, Bird Strike

IndiGo flight cancellations: Airline stock drops 3%, hits 5-month low

JSW Steel, JSW

JSW Steel JV with JFE to unlock value, help deleveraging, say analysts

Mukka Proteins share price

Mukka Proteins shares hit 20% upper circuit as JV wins ₹474-crore order

Aurobindo Pharma share price

Motilal Oswal retains 'Buy' on Aurobindo Pharma as FY26-28 prospects shine

Sensex, Nifty, stock markets, record highs, profit booking, RBI, Federal Reserve, earnings, valuations, IT stocks, market breadth

Nuvama reiterates 'Buy' on Embassy REIT; here's why growth looks strong

Topics : Market Lens Ashmore Group Ashmore Investment Management Global Markets india market Market Outlook Market forecast foreign fund managers India in Emerging Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 10:02 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi MCD Bypolls ResultsEPFO Pension Increase NewsManipur GST Amendment BillYouTube Recap FeatureAravalli RowPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon