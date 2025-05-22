Capex momentum likely to improve for Power Grid Corporation of India

Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL) closed FY2025 with a flat profit of ₹15,500 crore. It was adversely impacted by the weak capitalisation of ₹9,000 crore in the year. The capex at ₹26,200 crore was up 110 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) with the guidance of further improvement to ₹28,000 crore in FY26 and ₹35,000 crore in FY27. Record project wins were also reported with ₹92,000 crore, and works-on-hand is ₹1.55 trillion. The management hopes capex improvement will translate to asset capitalisation of ₹28,000 crore in FY26. The Q4FY25 results reported consolidated a net profit of ₹4,140 crore (down 0.6 per cent Y-o-Y), despite higher consultancy and telecom revenues of ₹520 crore (up 120 per cent Y-o-Y) and ₹300 crore (up 21 per cent Y-o-Y), respectively. There were losses in joint ventures (including EESL) of ₹29.6 crore, in comparison to ₹61.7 crore profit in Q4FY24.

Transmission revenues of ₹11,500 crore rose 1.7 per cent Y-o-Y, owing to weak capitalisation, and were also impacted by lower prior-period income of ₹63.2 crore in Q4FY25 (₹140 crore in Q4FY24). For FY25, PGCIL reported revenues of ₹46,000 crore (up 1.8 per cent Y-o-Y), operating profit of ₹39,300 crore (flat Y-o-Y) and net profit of ₹15,500 crore (down 0.3 per cent Y-o-Y). PGCIL incurred a capex of ₹8,600 crore (up 79 per cent Y-o-Y) in Q4FY25, taking FY2025 capex to ₹26,250 crore (up 110 per cent Y-o-Y). The capitalisation was weak at ₹1,590 crore (down 13 per cent Y-o-Y, down 53 per cent Q-o-Q in Q4FY25, with FY2025 capitalisation at ₹9,000 crore (up 18 per cent Y-o-Y), much lower than guidance of ₹18,000 crore. The weakness was due to challenges in land acquisition (owing to changes in government’s compensation policy) as well as poor manpower availability.

PGCIL guidance for capitalisation of ₹25,000 crore in FY26 and ₹35,000 crore in FY27 is unchanged. Project wins are excellent at ₹92,000 crore in FY2025. Gross block stood at ₹2.9 trillion (up 5 per cent Y-o-Y), while projects-in-hand stood at ₹1.55 trillion. The miss in capitalisation guidance by 50 per cent is a concern. While right-of-way and land acquisition issues have been key obstacles, management believes some of these challenges should recede as states adopt revised right-of-way compensation guidelines. The medium-to-long-term pipeline is impressive including international projects. Of the current order book of ₹1.54 trillion, 30 per cent is attributable to regulated tariff management projects, where PGCIL earns a 15 per cent return on equity.