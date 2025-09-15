Nitco shares rise 3% on securing ₹19.4-crore from Prestige and Lodha

Shares of the company rose for the second straight session and currently trade at 2 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 8 per cent this year, compared to a 6 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Nitco has a total market capitalisation of ₹2,654.32 crore.

Nitco bags ₹19-cr supply orders from Prestige & Lodha

The company said it has received a tiles and marble order worth ₹19.44 crore from Prestige Estates Projects and Lodha Group. The order, expected to be executed over 12 months, underscores the company’s ability to deliver quality products and timely execution for reputed developers.

The contract, awarded by domestic entities, involves the supply of premium building materials to ongoing residential and commercial projects by the two developers.

Nitco confirmed that neither its promoters nor the promoter group nor group companies have any interest in the awarding entities. The transaction is not classified as a related party transaction and is being executed on an arm s-length basis.