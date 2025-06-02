Niva Bupa share price drops 11% in trade on Monday, June 2; here's why
Niva Bupa share price fell on the back of a huge block deal. As soon as the market opened, 198.30 million or 10.85 per cent of total equity of Niva Bupa at ₹82.4 worth ₹1,634 cr changed hands on BSESI Reporter New Delhi
Niva Bupa share price: Health insurance company Niva Bupa share price was under pressure on the first trading day of June i.e. Monday, June 2, 2025, with the stock dropping up to 11.14 per cent to an intraday low of ₹82 per share.
At 9:54 AM, Niva Bupa share price
was trading 9.73 per cent lower at ₹83.30. In comparison, BSE Sesex was trading 0.75 per cent lower at 80,840.11 levels.
Why did Niva Bupa shares drop in trade today?
Niva Bupa share price fell on the back of a huge block deal. As soon as the market opened, 198.30 million or 10.85 per cent of total equity of Niva Bupa at ₹82.4 worth about ₹1,634 crore changed hands on BSE.
By 10:01 AM, 232.73 million shares worth ₹1,919.84 crore had changed hands on BSE.
According to reports, Fettle Tone and Krishnan Ramchandra were likely to offload a 7.2 per cent stake in Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd.
Niva Bupa Q4 results
Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company's consolidated profit after tax (PAT) rose 31 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹206 crore in Q4FY25, from ₹157 crore in the same period last year (Q4FY24).
Gross premiums written rose 18 per cent to ₹2,078.65 crore, compared to ₹1,759 crore in Q4FY24. Net premium income for the quarter stood at ₹1,672.11 crore, up from ₹1,152.43 crore a year earlier.
Net income from investments came in at ₹93.78 crore during the quarter, compared to ₹67.91 crore in the year-ago period.
The company’s solvency ratio improved to 3.03 in FY25 from 2.55 in FY24, indicating strong financial health and an enhanced ability to meet long-term obligations.
About Niva Bupa
Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company is one of India’s leading standalone health insurers, formed as a joint venture between Bupa, a global leader in healthcare services, and Fettle Tone LLP, an affiliate of True North Fund VI LLP, a prominent Indian private equity firm.
The company is dedicated exclusively to health insurance, offering a diverse portfolio of plans tailored for individuals, families, and senior citizens.
With a focus on delivering accessible and high-quality healthcare, Niva Bupa combines global expertise with a deep understanding of the Indian market.
The company provides a comprehensive suite of services including hospitalisation cover, day-care treatments, outpatient care, and maternity and senior citizen plans.
It boasts a robust network of over 8,700 hospitals for cashless claims and offers added conveniences like unlimited teleconsultation and 24/7 digital support through its health app and Insta Assist platform.
With a widespread distribution network across 350 cities and partnerships with over 35,000 bank branches, Niva Bupa continues to strengthen its presence in the health insurance sector while prioritising customer-centric service and innovation.
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times Subscribe
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
Seamless Access Across All Devices