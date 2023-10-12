No fireworks from TCS Q2 nos, headcount dip keeps outlook bleak: Analysts

Also Read: TCS dips 1% as Q2 result misses estimates; announces Rs 17,000 cr buyback
Jefferies | Maintain Hold | Target Price (TP): Rs 3,690 TCS Q2 results do not inspire confidence on demand recovery in the near term given the broad-based revenue weakness and a sharp headcount decline with muted hiring outlook.
Growth in the BFSI vertical remained muted and North America decline of 0.7 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) in constant currency (cc) for the third quarter affirms persistent weakness.
Nomura | Maintain Reduce | TP: Rs 3,030
Goldman Sachs | Maintain Buy | TP: Rs 4,020
HSBC | Maintain Hold | TP: Rs 3,625
Morgan Stanley | Maintain Equal Weight | TP: Rs 3,590
Nirmal Bang | Maintain Sell | TP: Rs 2,930
Citi | Maintain Sell | TP: Rs 3,170
