Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty marginally in red; IT weak, banks firm

Stock market updates on October 12, 2023: The key frontline indices were sen holding modest gains in Thursday's intra-day trades, as IT sector earnings offset an otherwise positive mood in the global market.

The S&P BSE Sensex touched a high of 66,578 in opening deals, and then retreated into the negative zone and was down 100 points at the lowest point of the day at 66,365. The NSE Nifty was seen testing the 19,800 level.

TCS was down over 1 per cent after the IT major missed its Q2FY24 guidance. The company's board also approved share buyback worth Rs 17,000 crore, at Rs 4,150 per share. READ MORE

Among others, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, and Wipro weighed on the sentiment. On the positive front, IndusInd Bank, NTPC, Axis Bank and Tata Motors were the notable gainers.

In the broader market, the BSE MidCap and the SmallCap indices advanced around 0.5 per cent each.