Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty marginally in red; IT weak, banks firm

Stock market updates on October 12, 2023: The key frontline indices were sen holding modest gains in Thursday's intra-day trades, as IT sector earnings offset an otherwise positive mood in the global market.
The S&P BSE Sensex touched a high of 66,578 in opening deals, and then retreated into the negative zone and was down 100 points at the lowest point of the day at 66,365. The NSE Nifty was seen testing the 19,800 level.
TCS was down over 1 per cent after the IT major missed its Q2FY24 guidance. The company's board also approved share buyback worth Rs 17,000 crore, at Rs 4,150 per share. READ MORE
Among others, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, and Wipro weighed on the sentiment. On the positive front, IndusInd Bank, NTPC, Axis Bank and Tata Motors were the notable gainers.
In the broader market, the BSE MidCap and the SmallCap indices advanced around 0.5 per cent each.
Meanwhile, Asian markets traded on a firm note, with Hang Seng up nearly 2 per cent and Nikkei up over a per cent as Brent Crude dipped to $85 levels, and US 10-year bond yields slipped to 4.57 per cent.
TCS dips 1% as Q2 result misses estimates; announces Rs 17,000 cr buyback
Shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) dipped 1 per cent to Rs 3,560.05 on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade after the IT major reported net profit of Rs 11,342 crore, up 8.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) the for September 2023 quarter (Q2FY24). Sequentially net profit grew 2.42 per cent. READ MORE
JSW Steel, ArcelorMittal in race to buy Vedanta mines, steel assets
While the Vedanta group has indicated an enterprise valuation of Rs 10,000 crore for these assets, potential buyers are seeking a reduced valuation, the sources said. Vedanta had acquired the erstwhile Electrosteel Steels’s plant having a production capacity of 2.5 million tonnes READ MORE
Comment :: 'Markets moving up on short covering'
>> Steadily declining trend in the dollar index and the US bond yields, declining crude and sharp dip in FII selling in the cash market are big positives for the market.
>> If the US CPI inflation data, expected tonight, dips below 3.6 % that will be a shot in the arm for the bulls.
>> The concerns triggered by the Israel-Hamas conflict had resulted in the creation of big short positions in the market, and now these shorts are being covered pushing the markets up.
>> The market will wait for the results of Infosys and HCL Tech due today for taking a view on the IT segment. The rally in banking stocks have more steam left.
Views by: V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
ALERT :: Sensex slips into the red
Cipla in the red on receiving EIR from USFDA
>> The company's unit InvaGen Pharmaceuticals has received an EIR from the US FDA post inspection of its Long Island facility as Voluntary Action Indicated.
Aster DM rallies 7% amid report that PE firms are looking to buy assets
>> Private equity firm BPEA EQT and Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board are among firms considering a deal to acquire Aster DM Healthcare Ltd. assets including its India business
JSW Steel declared preferred bidder for Jaisinghpura Iron Ore; stock up 0.5%
>> JSW Steel was declared as the preferred bidder for the Jaisinghpura Iron Ore North Block in Karnataka with 17.66 million tonnes of reserves
Delta Corp gains 3% on 2% rise in Q2 PAT
>> The company reported a 1.68 per cent rise in its Q2 net profit to Rs 69.4 crore from a year ago. Its consolidated revenue grew just 0.2 per cent to Rs 270.6 crore.
Buzzing stock :: TCS falls 1% as Q2 nos miss estimates
>> The company reported net profit at Rs 11,342 crore, up 8.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) for Q2. Revenues for the quarter came in at Rs 59,692 crore, up 7.9 per cent YoY.
Broader market outshine; Mid, SmallCap indices gain 0.5% each
Sectoral trends :: All but IT index open with uptick
Sensex Heatmap :: 11 stocks begin lower; TCS, Nestle, Tech M among top laggards
Opening Bell :: Nifty holds above 19,800
Opening Bell :: Sensex scalps less than 100-pt gain
Commodity Heatmap :: Brent crude down 1%
Pre-Open Session :: Nifty atop 19,800
Pre-Open Session :: Sensex prepares to start higher
Currency check :: Rupee opens at 83.16/$ Vs Wednesday’s close of 83.19/$
How long will retail investors' love for IPOs last?
Primary markets have seen a good participation from the retail investors even as the funds raised by India Inc via the IPO route dipped in 2023. Can the headwinds dent retail investor’s enthusiasm? READ MORE
Anant Goenka named VC for RPG, retains role in CEAT, Zensar Technologies
Educated at the Wharton School and holding an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management, Goenka initiated his professional journey with Unilever and RPG's KEC International. READ MORE