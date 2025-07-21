Monday, July 21, 2025 | 10:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Analysts suggest 'buying' ICICI Bank stock, hike target price on Q1 beat

Analysts suggest 'buying' ICICI Bank stock, hike target price on Q1 beat

The private sector lender reported a 15.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in standalone net profit to ₹12,768 crore in Q1FY26, supported by strong treasury gains and healthy credit growth.

ICICI Bank
premium

Brokerages responded positively to the Q1 results. Japan-based brokerage Nomura reiterated its ‘Buy’ call and raised its target price to ₹1,740 from ₹1,690, highlighting the bank’s continued sector-leading performance in profitability, asset quality,

Tanmay Tiwary New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 10:07 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Brokerages on ICICI Bank: ICICI Bank – the second largest private bank of India – has impressed the Street with its robust Q1 performance, prompting several brokerages to raise their target prices even as they caution about likely near-term pressure on margins.
 
On the bourses, ICICI Bank share price rose as much as 2.09 per cent to an intraday high of ₹1,456.35 per share on robust Q1 show. 
 
Around 9:45 am, ICICI Bank share was trading 1.72 per cent higher at ₹1,451.10. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.17 per cent lower at 81,620.62
Topics : Share Market Today The Smart Investor ICICI Bank Q1 results Banks stocks Private banks Banks NPA Share price bank stocks ICICI Indian stock market BSE NSE BSE Sensex Nifty50
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon