Analysts suggest 'buying' ICICI Bank stock, hike target price on Q1 beat

Brokerages on ICICI Bank: ICICI Bank – the second largest private bank of India – has impressed the Street with its robust Q1 performance, prompting several brokerages to raise their target prices even as they caution about likely near-term pressure on margins.

On the bourses, ICICI Bank share price rose as much as 2.09 per cent to an intraday high of ₹1,456.35 per share on robust Q1 show.