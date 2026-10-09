NSDL hits new low, down 8% vs IPO; CDSL up 748%; analysts decode divergence

Technical view on CDSL, NSDL

In contrast, CDSL completed more than 9 years on the NSE. The company issued shares at ₹149 apiece, and listed at ₹128.71 - a 13.6 per cent discount to the IPO price in June 2017.The stock gained momentum in the post Covid-19 market rally and zoomed to its summit at ₹1,973.88 in December 2025 - up 1,225 per cent or over 13-fold from the issue price. At current levels, the stock has declined 38 per cent from its summit but still trades at 748 per cent gain compared to its IPO price.Sunny Agrawal, Head – Fundamental Research at SBI Securities points out that the stark divergence between NSDL and CDSL since IPO is majorly due to euphoria around the Capital Markets theme moderating in the last two years, resulting in valuation de-rating.Additionally, the analyst flags that the pace of demat account additions moderated considerably over the past two years primarily due to flat returns, market volatility and base effect. Average monthly new demat account additions declined to 27.1 lakh in CY26 from a peak of 38.4 lakh in CY24, he added.Further, CDSL's strong relationship with retail brokers, helps translate into strong growth and market share (~80 per cent in CY26) against NSDL, says Agrawal.Given the fall from its peak, Sudeep Shah, Head-Technical & Derivatives Research at SBI Securities flags that CDSL stock is currently in downtrend and is likely to remain bearish as long as it trades below the ₹1,300-1,290 zone."CDSL recently broke below its major swing low zone of ₹1,300–1,290 on the daily chart and drifted lower thereafter. The Directional Index (DI-) is placed well above DI+ on the Average Directional Indicator (ADX), indicating strong bearish control," explains Shah.Hitesh Tailor, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Broking highlights that NSDL is in a persistent downtrend, trading well below all key Exponential Moving Averages (20-day, 50-day, and 100-day EMAs).Tailor also notes that the trading volume at the NSLD counter has steadily dried up during this decline, reflecting a lack of institutional buying interest and weak demand at current levels."The stock trades in oversold conditions, with no visible signs of bullish divergence or reversal yet. Immediate resistance is seen at ₹790–820 zone aligned with short-term moving averages, while key downside support rests around the ₹700 psychological level," explains Tailor.