Analysts caution TCS pullback may be short-lived; flag key levels to track

"The persistent downward slope of these weekly moving averages confirms underlying supply pressure and indicates that minor pullbacks are routinely met with selling interest," explains Tailor.The analyst believes that any short-term rebound is expected to encounter heavy overhead resistance between ₹2,250 and ₹2,330, where previous breakdown zones align with declining weekly EMAs.On the downside, Tailor sees the ₹2,000–₹2,020 zone as the immediate psychological and structural support. He cautions that a decisive weekly close below ₹2,000 would signal a severe technical breakdown, opening downside risks toward the ₹1,850 and ₹1,750 levels.Meanwhile, derivatives analyst point out that there was no fresh directional build-up ahead of the TCS Q2 result on Thursday.TCS futures open interest (OI) at 259.6 lakh shares, was down 0.4 lakh, and there was no fresh directional build, says Dharmesh Bhatt, Head-Derivatives Research at Systematix Institutional Research."TCS Calls OI rose about 50 per cent in a day to 227 lakh. The biggest additions were 2,300 CE (+19.2 lakh) and 2,200 CE (+14.1 lakh), with premiums falling, which points to writing. Puts OI rose about 33 per cent to 138 lakh. PCR fell to 0.61 from 0.69. The put floor is 2,000 and 2,000 PE, with fresh writing at 2,000 to 2,080 Strikes," explains Bhatt.The analyst believes that a break above ₹2,150 can lift TCS share price to ₹2,200 levels, but cautions the existing futures & options positions doesn't support ₹2,250–2,300 view. Bhatt adds that a confirmation for the same would be a decline 2,100–2,200 Call OI or the stock closing above ₹2,150.