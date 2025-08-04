Stocks to Watch today, Aug 4: ITC, Tata Power, Hero MotoCorp, Federal Bank

Stocks to watch today, Monday, August 4, 2025: Indian equity markets are likely to witness a positive start on Monday amid mixed global cues. Investors will keep a close eye on major stock market drivers this week, such as the RBI’s monetary policy decision, updates on the India-US trade negotiations, and the Q1FY26 earnings.

At 7:35 AM, Gift Nifty Futures were trading at 24,670 points, up 71 points or 0.3 per cent.

Asian markets opened on a mixed note on Monday as investors assessed the impact of latest US tariffs and jobs report, which had dragged Wall Street lower on Friday and fueled expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut next month.

Last checked, Japan's Nikkei 225 index was trading 1.8 per cent lower while South Korea's KOSPI was up 1 per cent, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up 0.3 per cent. Track Stock Market LIVE Updates On Friday, the S&P 500 settled 1.6 per cent lower and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.23 per cent. Here are the key stocks to watch today: ITC: The FMCG major reported consolidated gross revenue of ₹23,007 crore in first quarter of fiscal 2026 (Q1FY26), up 19.6 per cent from ₹19,239 crore in the year-ago period. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) grew 4.2 per cent to ₹6,816 crore from ₹6,545 crore in the year-ago period. The company's profit after tax (PAT) came in at ₹5,343 crore, up 4.9 per cent from ₹5,092 crore in Q1FY25.

Tata Power: The company posted a consolidated operating income of ₹17,464 crore in Q1FY26 compared to ₹16,810 crore in the year-ago period. The company's Ebitda increased to ₹3,930 crore from ₹3,350 crore in Q1FY25. Tata Power reported net profit of ₹1,262 crore, up 6.13 per cent from ₹1,189 crore in the year-ago period. Federal Bank: The Kerala-based private lender reported a 14.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in Q1FY26 net profit to ₹862 crore from ₹1,010 crore in Q1FY25. The bank's asset quality weakened on a sequential basis, as gross non-performing assets (GNPA) increased to 1.91 per cent from 1.84 per cent in Q4FY25. Net NPA rose to 0.48 per cent from 0.44 per cent.

ABB India: The engineering services company reported a 20.7 per cent year-on-year decline in net profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, at ₹351.7 crore. Ebitda fell 27 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹441 crore. The board declared an interim dividend of ₹9.77 per ₹2 equity share. Hero MotoCorp: The two-wheeler manufacturer reported total sales of 4,49,755 units in July 2025, up 21.5 per cent from 3,70,274 units in the year-ago period. Domestic sales grew 18.7 per cent Y-o-Y to 4,12,397 units from 3,47,5353 units. The company reported exports of 37,358 units in July 2025, up 64.3 per cent from 22,739 units in July 2024.

LIC Housing Finance: The company's consolidated profit grew 4.4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,363.9 crore in Q1FY26 from ₹1,306.3 crore in Q1FY25. Consolidated revenue came in at ₹2,075.7 crore, up 3.9 per cent from 1,997.4 crore in the year-ago period. Delhivery: The logistics solutions provider reported a consolidated revenue of ₹2,294 crore in the July 2025 quarter, up 5.6 per cent from ₹2,172.3 crore in the year-ago period. The company's profit grew 67.5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹91 crore from ₹54.4 crore. Dilip Buildcon: Dilip Buildcon- RBL joint venture (JV) has emerged as the L-1 bidder for the Gurugram Metro Rail Project worth ₹1,503.63 crore. The project comprises the construction of a viaduct, 14 elevated stations, and an underpass across key sections of the metro corridor.