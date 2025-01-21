Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

NSE expands high-bandwidth options for commodity derivatives trading

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2025 | 9:46 PM IST
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Tuesday said it is introducing additional higher bandwidth options, within the co-location facility for commodity derivatives trading, a move that will improve access for market participants.

While higher bandwidth options are already available for equity, equity derivatives, and currency derivatives within the co-location facility, these options were not previously available for commodity derivatives due to the lack of co-location in this segment.

However, with commodity derivatives now available across more than 25 products in sectors such as energy, bullion, and base metals, there has been an increased demand for higher bandwidth in leased line connectivity.

To address this demand, NSE in a statement said it is introducing additional higher bandwidth options for last-mile connectivity through telecom network integrator, SIFY Technologies Ltd.

Members can now choose from bandwidth options of 50 Mbps, 100 Mbps, 150 Mbps, 200 Mbps, and 300 Mbps, alongside the existing 4 Mbps, 10 Mbps, 20 Mbps, and 30 Mbps.

These new bandwidth options will be available across all points of presence provided by the telecom network integrator.

With over 240 members trading commodity derivatives on the NSE, the increased bandwidth options will help accommodate the growing volume and improve access for market participants.

Additionally, members can now subscribe to the multicast tick-by-tick (MTBT) market data broadcast on leased lines with bandwidths up to 300 Mbps, compared to the previous limit of 20 Mbps.

First Published: Jan 21 2025 | 9:46 PM IST

