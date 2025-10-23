Home / Markets / News / Rupee shrugs off oil surge amid trade deal optimism; ends at 88.85/$

Rupee shrugs off oil surge amid trade deal optimism; ends at 88.85/$

Indian Rupee today: The domestic currency closed eight paise higher at 88.85 against the greenback on Thursday

rupee, indian rupee, indian currency
Image: Bloomberg
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 4:00 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Indian Rupee advanced on Thursday as optimism over a potential US-India trade deal outweighed concerns over rising crude oil prices. 
 
The domestic currency closed eight paise higher at 88.85 against the greenback on Thursday, according to Bloomberg. The currency fell 2.61 per cent so far this year. The currency remained under pressure during Samvat 2081, depreciating by 4.36 per cent against the dollar in the period. The domestic unit hit multiple record lows during the year due to foreign outflows.
 
India and the US are likely to close the trade deal soon, in which the tariffs for Indian exports could be slashed to 15-16 per cent from 50 per cent, according to reports. 
Rupee saw a positive move as optimism around a potential US tariff deal provided support to the domestic currency, Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst - commodity and currency, LKP Securities, said. "This week’s key event will be the US CPI data, which could influence dollar movement and, in turn, rupee volatility. The rupee now holds strong support at 87.65, while resistance is seen near 88.1."
 
Market sentiment remains cautious, with traders monitoring global cues, US economic data, and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) signals, according to Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP, said.
 
Crude oil prices rose to the highest level in two weeks amid renewed geopolitical tensions and US sanctions targeting the US oil firms, analysts said. Brent crude price was up 5.38 per cent at 65.96 per barrel, while WTI crude prices were higher by 5.59 per cent at 61.77  per barrel, as of 3:40 PM IST.  
 
Meanwhile, the RBI did not purchase dollars for the second consecutive month amid pressure on the rupee. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) sold $7.6 billion in August, compared with $2.5 billion in July. 
 
As of September 2025, the real effective exchange rate (REER) of the Indian rupee fell further to 97.6, from 98.8 in August. REER adjusts the nominal effective exchange rate to account for inflation differentials between India and its major trading partners.
 
The dollar index edged higher while the US 10-year bond yield was lower on Thursday, driven by safe haven flows and anticipation of the delayed US September CPI data. The measure of the greenback against a basket of six major currencies was up 0.17 per cent at 99.06.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

A failing company's stock just surged over 1000% on Wall Street: Here's why

Sensex rises 860 points, Nifty above 26,000: Why are markets rising today?

Geojit Financial shares fall 3% after weak Q2 results; profit slips 59% YoY

Vikram Solar rises 4% on winning 148.9 MW topcon solar modules order

HUL shares rise 3% after posting Q2 results; check all details here

Topics :MarketsRupeeIndian rupeeRupee vs dollarUS DollarBrent crude oilcurrency market

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 3:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story