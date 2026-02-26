NSE said to invite investment banks to pitch for $2.5 billion IPO

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. has issued a request for proposals to investment banks, inviting them to pitch for roles on its long-awaited initial public offering, according to people familiar with the matter.

The exchange plans to select advisers by mid-March, according to some of the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private.

A spokesperson for NSE said that the company’s board approved the IPO, without further comment.

NSE this month formed a committee and appointed Rothschild & Co. as an independent adviser to oversee the listing process. Rothschild is leading the selection of lead bankers, legal counsel and other intermediaries.