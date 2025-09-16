Shares of the company rose for the third straight session and currently trade at 19 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 16 per cent this year, compared to a 6.5 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. NTPC Green Energy has a total market capitalisation of ₹89,908.94 crore.

NTPC Green Energy commences power operation

NTPC Green Energy said 100 megawatt (Mw) (Lot-6) of the 500 Mw plant of IRCON Renewable Power, a joint venture of Ayana Renewable (a subsidiary of ONGC NTPC Green), has commenced commercial operations from September 17, 2025. With this, NGEL's commercial capacity stands at 7,272.575 Mw and total installed capacity at 7,372.575 Mw.

Earlier this month, NTPC Green signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with V.O. Chidambaranar Port Authority (VOCPA) to promote green energy technologies. NGEL will set up a green hydrogen fuelling station in VOC Port, along with hydrogen-based internal combustion engine trucks for the VOC port operation. This will open an option of phasing out fossil fuel trucks in favour of clean and green fuels, bringing decarbonisation and energy security.