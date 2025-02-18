Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

NTPC share price advances 3% on nuclear power expansion news; details here

The northward movement in the share price came following the news that the Maharatna company is looking to build 30 gigawatts of nuclear power capacity over the next two decades

NTPC
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2025 | 3:26 PM IST
NTPC share price today: Shares of state-owned power generation company NTPC (formerly National Thermal Power Corporation) were buzzing in trade in an otherwise weak market on Tuesday, February 18, 2025. NTPC shares advanced 2.77 per cent to Rs 311.05 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) during intra-day trade on Tuesday.
 
The northward movement in the share price came following the news that the Maharatna company is looking to build 30 gigawatts of nuclear power capacity over the next two decades. According to a Reuters report, this is three times more than expected, at a cost of $62 billion. 
 
"NTPC was targeting 10 GW of nuclear capacity but tripled the goal after the government this month announced plans to open up the sector to foreign and private investment," accoring to the Reuters report. 
 
NTPC is India’s largest power utility company with an installed capacity of 72,254 MW (including joint ventures). The Maharatna company plans to become a 130 GW entity by 2032. NTPC is engaged in the generation and sale of bulk power and has developed a long-term technology roadmap for adopting high-efficiency equipment, including supercritical and ultra-supercritical machines at its new plants.
 
As of Tuesday, February 18, 2025, NTPC’s market capitalisation stands at Rs 3,00,887.55 crore, and it is a constituent of the Nifty50 index.
 
The Maharatna stock has a 52-week range of Rs 448.45 - 292.80 on the NSE.

NTPC shares have dropped 6.67 per cent year-to-date.
 
NTPC shares continued to trade higher on Tuesday. At around 3:05 AM on Tuesday, NTPC shares were trading at Rs 310.30, up 2.63 from their previous close of Rs 302.35 on the NSE. At the same time, the benchmark equity indices were trading. The BSE Sensex was quoted at 76,036.14, up merely 39.28 points or 0.05 per cent from its previous close. Similarly, the NSE Nifty50 traded at 22,959.25, down merely 0.25 points.
First Published: Feb 18 2025 | 3:20 PM IST

