Affordable housing financiers now attractively valued after correction

The affordable housing financiers (AHF) segment is a long-term structural story, given low mortgage penetration and favourable policy. The industry is looking at stricter underwriting and a focus on branch productivity.

Q2FY26 was muted and it led to price corrections. Demand is improving but concentrated in larger-ticket loans. Around 80 per cent are in the Rs 10 lakh–Rs 1 crore ticket size, with faster growth in higher ticket sizes.

Interest rates have declined meaningfully. But AHFs faced headwinds in Q2, marked by slow disbursements, elevated delinquencies and resultant increased credit costs. AHFs may also have scalability challenges and there is rising competition.

All AHFs reported moderation in assets under management (AUM) growth by 600–700 basis points (bps) in Q2FY26 and H1FY26 versus respective prior growth rates across the last three fiscals. In Q2FY26, Home First’s AUM grew 26 per cent Y-o-Y vs 33 per cent annual growth or CAGR in FY23–25. Similarly, Aptus reported 22 per cent Y-o-Y AUM growth vs 27 per cent CAGR in FY23–25. Aavas reported 16 per cent Y-o-Y AUM growth vs 20 per cent CAGR reported in FY23–25. The moderation is partly due to the base effect, but lower branch productivity and cautious underwriting play their part. Disbursement lagged AUM growth. Aptus’s Q2 disbursements grew only 3 per cent Y-o-Y, while Home First’s grew 9.6 per cent and Aavas grew 21 per cent Y-o-Y. This indicates conservative credit filters. Aptus saw a shift toward ticket sizes above Rs 70 lakh, and Aadhar sounded caution, while Home First saw tariff-led uncertainty disrupting disbursements.

Going by trends, AHFs’ growth rates may normalise to 17–20 per cent AUM CAGR during FY25–28 vs 35 per cent in the past five years. On the asset quality front, 1+ DPD (payment delay of one day on loan) and 30+ DPD (30-day or more delay) remain high for most AHFs in H1FY26. Aptus has industry-leading spreads of 8.9 per cent, while Home First’s spread is 5.2 per cent, Aavas’s spread is 5.23 per cent and India Shelter’s spread is 6.4 per cent. Q2FY26 also saw higher bounce rates of 20–22 per cent, which may push credit cost to 35–50 bps (the historical range is 20–30 bps). In Q2FY26, Aadhar saw a higher 1+ DPD at 7 per cent. While 1+ DPD for Aptus remains elevated at 5–6 per cent on average, Gross Stage 3 has been restricted to below 1.3 per cent.

Demand is robust but balancing growth with controlled opex and credit costs in the below Rs 10 lakh segment is a challenge. Return on equity (RoE) may therefore be curtailed to 16 per cent by FY28. The AHF segment also overlaps with the MSME segment (with about 20 per cent exposure), and that is a further issue since MSME has credit quality challenges. Players in this space must invest in high levels of human verification to control credit risks. Despite the slowdown, AHFs deliver high double-digit AUM growth and profitability. On the positive side, spreads are improving as cost of funds (CoF) declines. AHFs have accelerated branch expansion, but productivity at new branches is low.

All major AHFs maintain Stage 3 around 1–2 per cent. Aadhar’s Stage 3 is about 1.5 per cent, Aavas at 1.24 per cent, Aptus at 1.55 per cent, Home First at 1.9 per cent and India Shelter at 1.2 per cent. These ratios are stable but near the upper end of guidance. However, Aadhar has reduced Stage 2 to 3.5 per cent from 3.7 per cent Q-o-Q, whereas India Shelter’s Stage 2 has risen to 3.8 per cent from 3.4 per cent Q-o-Q. Aptus has elevated Stage 2 at 4.8 per cent, albeit improved Q-o-Q from 5.0 per cent in Q1FY26.