One-year special window for transfer of old shares; Sebi approves 7 IPOs

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has announced a one-year special window to allow investors to transfer and dematerialise physical securities that were bought or sold before April 1, 2019, in a move aimed at easing access to legacy shareholdings and securing investor rights. Under the framework, securities transferred through this route will be credited only in demat form and will remain under a one-year lock-in from the date of transfer registration. The window applies only where the transfer deed was executed before April 1, 2019 and the original physical share certificates are available.

