Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / News / One-year special window for transfer of old shares; Sebi approves 7 IPOs

One-year special window for transfer of old shares; Sebi approves 7 IPOs

Sebi opens a one-year window to help investors transfer and dematerialise legacy physical shares, while also clearing seven companies to proceed with their IPO plans

SEBI
Sebi issued final observations to draft red herring prospectus (DRHPs) filed by seven companies during the week. (Photo: Reuters)
BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2026 | 11:34 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has announced a one-year special window to allow investors to transfer and dematerialise physical securities that were bought or sold before April 1, 2019, in a move aimed at easing access to legacy shareholdings and securing investor rights.  Under the framework, securities transferred through this route will be credited only in demat form and will remain under a one-year lock-in from the date of transfer registration. The window applies only where the transfer deed was executed before April 1, 2019 and the original physical share certificates are available.
 
Seven IPOs get Sebi approval 
Sebi issued final observations to draft red herring prospectus (DRHPs) filed by seven companies during the week. These include HD Fire Protect, Parijat Industries and Associated Power. During the preceding week, the market regulator had cleared 13 initial public offerings (IPO).
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Price volatility may cap the gains for Vedanta despite strong Q3

Gold, silver ETFs log biggest single-day fall as prices crash 10-20%

Premium

Sensex, Nifty see worst January in a decade; mcap erodes most in 11 mths

Markets mostly rebound after pre-Budget corrections: SBI Securities

CV upcycle gathers pace, but brokerages split on Tata Motors outlook

Topics :SEBISecurities and Exchange Board of IndiaIPO marketinitial public offerings

First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 11:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story