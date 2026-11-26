Welspun Corp share price today: Shares of Shares of Welspun Corp surged 6 per cent in intraday trade on Thursday after the company announced that it had secured an export order.

The stock opened higher at ₹2,127 and extended its gains to touch an intraday high of ₹2,239 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Today's rally snapped Welspun Corp's five-session losing streak, during which the stock had declined nearly 7 per cent.

As of 1:40 PM, the stock was trading 5.6 per cent higher at ₹2,238, holding on to most of its intraday gains.

Welspun Corp up 180% Welspun Corp has been one of the standout performers on Dalal Street this year. According to NSE data, the smallcap stock has surged 180 per cent Y-T-D, significantly outperforming the benchmark Nifty 50, which has declined nearly 1.2 per cent during the same period. Welspun Corp wins order

According to an exchange filing, Welspun Corp has secured an export order for the supply of LSAW pipes. The order will be executed in the next fiscal year 2028. Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE Since its last announcement dated October 29, the company has globally secured additional orders cumulatively valued at approximately ₹2,264 crore. Welspun Corp order book With these orders, the company said that it continues to maintain a strong consolidated global order book of approximately ₹50,000 crore, with execution scheduled across FY27, FY28 and FY29. For the second quarter, Welspun Corp posted around a 12 per cent Y-o-Y rise in consolidated net profit to ₹495.09 crore, on increased revenues, mainly from steel products. The company's total income stood at ₹4,698.55 crore during the July-September quarter.

Welspun Corp stock: Technical view Sudeep Shah, Head - Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities, said that Welspun Corp has corrected 22.5 per cent from its highs of ₹2,900 recorded on 29th September. Since 6th November, the stock has been hovering around its 20-day EMA, indicating a sideways bias. The correction from the highs appears to reflect healthy profit booking following a strong up move. The RSI has also flattened out, further reinforcing the sideways trend. The ₹2,110–2,100 zone is likely to act as immediate support, and a decisive breach below this zone could trigger a fresh leg of selling pressure. Welspun Corp has a diversified portfolio spanning Line Pipes, Ductile Iron (DI) Pipes, Stainless Steel Bars, Pipes & Tubes, and TMT Rebars. The company also houses the water storage tank brand Sintex.