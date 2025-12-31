Orient Tech bonus share update: Co fixes Jan 5 as record date; stock up 9%

Orient Technologies share price today: Orient Technologies share price jumped over 9 per cent in Wednesday's session as the company announced record date for its bonus share issuance.

Orient Technologies share price rose 9.30 per cent to ₹432 on the BSE in the intraday trade, the highest level since November 10, 2025. The stock extended gains to a second session on Wednesday.

On a year-to-date basis, however, Orient Technologies share price has declined 10.18 per cent, compared to 10.04 per cent advance in the NSE Nifty 50 in calendar year 2025.

Orient Technologies saw 7.407 million shares being traded on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), so far, in the session.

The stock was trading 8.16 per cent higher at ₹427.50, as compared to a 0.32 per cent advance in the NSE Nifty 50 index as of 9:47 a.m. Why did Orient Technologies share price rise today? Orient Technologies share price rose as the company set January 5, 2026, as the record date to determine the eligibility for bonus share issuance. On Monday, Orient Technologies received approval from the shareholders to issue bonus shares. Orient Technologies said it will issue bonus shares in a ratio of 1:10. This means shareholders will get one equity share with a face value of ₹10 against every 10 equity shares with a face value of ₹10, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company will allot the shares to eligible shareholders on January 6, 2026. The bonus shares will be available to trade on the exchanges the next working day, and will rank equally on the exchanges along with the existing shares, according to the exchange filing. Orient Technologies will implement the bonus shares issuance through the capitalisation of ₹4.16 crore from the Securities Premium Account, according to an exchange filing. Usually, bonus share issuance triggers an upward momentum in share price, as more supply will increase the share capital of the existing shareholders. More supply also makes the shares affordable to interested shareholders.