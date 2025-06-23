Home / Markets / News / Samay Project shares make positive D-Street debut, list at 6% premium

Samay Project shares make positive D-Street debut, list at 6% premium

Samay Project Services listing was above the grey market estimates as ahead of listing the unlisted shares were trading flat at ₹34

stock prices, Nifty Smallcap, stock market, initial public offering, IPO
Samay Project Services IPO listing
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 10:20 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Samay Project Services IPO listing today: Shares of Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) services company made a positive debut on the Monday, June 23, 2025. The Samay Project Services stock listed at ₹36.05 on the NSE SME platform, with a promium of ₹2.05 per cent from their issue price of ₹34. Post-listing, the stock was trading at ₹35.25, up 0.5 per cent from the listing price. 
 
Samay Project Services listing was above the grey market estimates. Ahead of listing, the unlisted shares of Samay Project Services were trading flat at ₹34, according to the sources tracking unofficial markets.  FOLLOW STOCK MARKET UDPATES LIVE

Samay Project Services IPO details

The company offered shares in the price band of ₹32 to ₹34 with a lot size of 4,000 shares. It received bids for 84.32 million shares against the 2.89 million shares offered, resulting in an oversubscription of 29.15 times by the end of the subscription period, showed NSE data.
 
Samay Project Services IPO comprised a fresh issue of 4.32 million equity shares to raise ₹14.69 crore, with no offer for sale. The SME offering was available for public subscription from Monday, June 16 to Wednesday, June 18, 2025. The basis of allotment of shares was finalised on Thursday, June 19, 2025.
 
Bigshare Services was the registrar of the issue. Smart Horizon Capital Advisors was the book-running lead manager. 
 
According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company intends to utilise the proceeds from the public offering for funding working capital requirements of the company, as well as for general corporate purposes.  ALSO READ | Arisinfra Solutions IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

About Samay Project Services

Incorporated in November 2001, Samay Project Services offers Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) services for balance of plant systems. The company specialises in EPC projects, including piping systems, tanks, fire protection, and system automation. Samay Project Services has expertise in designing and constructing tanks, pipelines, and BioCNG plants.
 
In the financial year 2024-25 (FY25), the company reported revenue from operations of ₹37.14 crore, down 8.8 per cent from ₹40.74 crore in the previous financial year. Its profit after tax (PAT) stood at ₹4.19 crore, down around 9.14 per cent from 4.61 crore in the FY24.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: US entry in Iran-Israel war hits markets; Sensex drops 800pts, Nifty tests 24,850

LT Foods shares fall as US imposes 340% duty on subsidiary's exports

Ola Electric Mobility shares slip 6%, hits all time low amid large trade

Premium

Market crash unlikely: Limited downside for Sensex from current levels

85% of 2Ws to be impacted on ABS rule; Hero MotoCorp most exposed: Nomura

Topics :Stock MarketSME IPOsIPOsIPO activityNSE SME platform

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 10:07 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story