Samay Project shares make positive D-Street debut, list at 6% premium

Samay Project Services listing was above the grey market estimates. Ahead of listing, the unlisted shares of Samay Project Services were trading flat at ₹34, according to the sources tracking unofficial markets.

Samay Project Services IPO details

The company offered shares in the price band of ₹32 to ₹34 with a lot size of 4,000 shares. It received bids for 84.32 million shares against the 2.89 million shares offered, resulting in an oversubscription of 29.15 times by the end of the subscription period, showed NSE data.

Samay Project Services IPO comprised a fresh issue of 4.32 million equity shares to raise ₹14.69 crore, with no offer for sale. The SME offering was available for public subscription from Monday, June 16 to Wednesday, June 18, 2025. The basis of allotment of shares was finalised on Thursday, June 19, 2025.