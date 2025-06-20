Friday, June 20, 2025 | 08:28 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Eppeltone Engineer IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

Once the allotment of Eppeltone Engineers IPO shares is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of the NSE and e Skyline Financial Services , the registrar for the issue

Eppeltone IPO allotment status

Shares of Eppeltone Engineer are tentatively expected to list on the NSE SME platform on Tuesday, June 24, 2025.

Eppeltone Engineer IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment of shares for Eppeltone Engineer is expected to be finalised today, Friday, June 20, 2025. The initial public offering (IPO) of Eppeltone Engineer, which closed its three-day subscription window on Thursday, June 19, received an overwhelming response from investors, with the offering being oversubscribed nearly 296 times, according to data available on the NSE.

Here’s how to check the Eppeltone Engineer IPO allotment status online

Once the allotment is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of the NSE and Skyline Financial Services, the registrar for the IPO. Alternatively, investors can also use the following direct links to check the Eppeltone Engineer IPO allotment status online:
 
 
Check Eppeltone Engineer IPO allotments status on NSE: https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids 
Check Eppeltone Engineer IPO allotments status on Skyline Financial Services: https://www.skylinerta.com/ipo.php

Eppeltone Engineer IPO details

The SME offering, valued at around ₹41.75 crore, comprises an entirely fresh issue of 3.26 million equity shares without any offer-for-sale (OFS) component.

