Home / Markets / News / Over 25% of finfluencers not making disclosures, says CFA Institute

Over 25% of finfluencers not making disclosures, says CFA Institute

Last year, Sebi floated a proposal to restrict mutual funds, stock brokers, and other registered intermediaries from associating with finfluencers

Premium
Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 26 2024 | 8:28 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

More than 25 per cent of financial influencers or finfluencers do not make adequate disclosures when they are pushing out sponsored content on their platforms, according to research published by the CFA Institute.

Typically, finfluencers captivate their audiences by breaking down complex financial concepts and sharing investment recommendations.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


CFA Institute research found that over a quarter could be sponsored content.

Further, nearly a fifth of it is around individual stock recommendations, the research found.

The data assumes significance with regulators globally grappling with moderating and monitoring information by finfluencers.

Last year, Sebi floated a proposal to restrict mutual funds, stock brokers, and other registered intermediaries from associating with finfluencers.

“Our research shows that finfluencer content often lacks sufficient disclosures, which can hinder the ability of consumers to evaluate the objectivity of the information, and some investors may be unaware when and how finfluencers are being paid to promote financial products,” said Rhodri Preece, senior head of research, CFA Institute, which analysed the content on TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram in key markets such as the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, and the Netherlands.

“Some finfluencers may be unaware that their activities are regulated and need appropriate disclosures. We urge regulators to consider a universal definition of an investment recommendation, and firms and social media platforms should work with finfluencers to ensure compliance with applicable policies,” Preece added.

Also Read

Asci puts more onus on financial, health influencers in new ad guidelines

Steps against finfluencers: Will they work?

Market regulator Sebi mulls steps to limit finfluencers' influence

Intermediaries pause finfluencers' dealings as Sebi mulls new norms

Fined Rs 17 crore by Sebi: All you need to know about 'Baap of Chart'

Sebi streamlines reporting norms for depository participants, custodians

Four companies get Sebi's approval to raise funds by launching IPOs

Issuers in wait-and-watch mode for overseas listing at GIFT City

Dhanlaxmi Bank at 9-yr high, hits 10% upper circuit; zooms 69% in two weeks

Nova Agritech IPO subscribed 33.82x on Day 2; NII category booked 71.19x

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :finance sectorSocial MediaInfluencer campaign

First Published: Jan 26 2024 | 8:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story