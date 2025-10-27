Monday, October 27, 2025 | 12:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pace Digitek drops after Q2 PAT slides 3% QoQ to Rs 55 cr

Pace Digitek drops after Q2 PAT slides 3% QoQ to Rs 55 cr

Image

Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

Pace Digitek declined 4.49% to Rs 218 after the company's consolidated net profit fell 2.88% to Rs 54.69 crore in Q2FY26 compared with Rs 56.31 crore posted in Q1 FY26.

Revenue from operations tumbled 46.28% QoQ to Rs 367.07 crore in Q2 September 2025.

On a year on year (YoY) basis, the companys consolidated net profit and revenue jumped 10.26% and 7.28% respectively in Q2 FY26.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 11.42% to Rs 73.87 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 66.30 crore in Q2 FY25.

Total expenses increased 2.43% to Rs 298.83 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 291.73 crore in Q2 FY25. In Q2 FY26, cost of material consumed stood at Rs 39.65 crore (down 68.7% YoY), employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 19.75 crore (up 26.2% YoY) while finance cost stood at Rs 9.75 crore (down 78.42% YoY).

 

Shares of Pace Digitek entered into the bourses on 6 October 2025. The counter listed at Rs 226.85, exhibiting a premium of 3.58% to the issue price of Rs 219. The IPO was subscribed 1.59 times. The issue opened for bidding on 26 September 2025 and it closed on 30 September 2025. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 208 and 219 per share.

Pace Digitek (PDL) is a telecom infrastructure solutions provider offering manufacturing, installation, commissioning, and operation & maintenance (O&M) services for telecom towers and optical fibre networks. The company operates across the telecommunications, energy, and ICT sectors, with a presence in India, Myanmar and Africa.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Garuda Construction clocks PAT of Rs 27.12 crore in Q2

Garuda Construction clocks PAT of Rs 27.12 crore in Q2

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

RBI issues draft Capital Market Exposure Directions

RBI issues draft Capital Market Exposure Directions

Dow Soars 472 Points as Cooling Inflation Boosts Hopes for Fed Rate Cuts

Dow Soars 472 Points as Cooling Inflation Boosts Hopes for Fed Rate Cuts

Tejas Networks rises on winning PowerTel project

Tejas Networks rises on winning PowerTel project

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 12:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayMotilal Oswal Sector of the WeekBrigade Hotel SharesReliance Meta AI Joint VentureGold-Silver Price TodayITC Hotels Q2 ResultsITC Hotels Target PriceUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon