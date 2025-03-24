Shares of logistics solutions provider, Paradeep Parivahan made a negative debut on the BSE SME on Monday, March 24, 2025. The stock listed at ₹78.40 per share on the BSE SME, down 20 per cent from the issue price of ₹98 per share.

The listing of Paradeep Parivahan was significantly below the market expectations. Ahead of the listing, unlisted shares of Paradeep Parivahan were trading flat at Rs 98 per share in the grey market, according to the sources tracking unofficial markets.

Paradeep Parivahan IPO details

The Paradeep Parivahan IPO was a book-built issue of ₹44.86 crore, comprising an entirely fresh issue of 45.78 lakh equity shares. The public issue was available for subscription from Monday, March 17, 2025, to Wednesday, March 19, 2025 The price band was set in the range of ₹93-98 per share.The SME IPO received a muted response from the investors, with the issue being oversubscribed 1.64 times. Retail investors subscribed for 1.66 times the reserved quota, non-institutional investors (NIIs) 1.82 times, and qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) 1.33 times.

The company aims to utilise the net proceeds from the issue to meet working capital requirements and general corporate purposes, according to the RHP. Share India Capital Services was the registrar for the issue, while Bigshare Services acted as the sole book-running lead manager.

About Paradeep Parivahan

Incorporated in November 2000, Paradeep Parivahan is a logistics solutions provider specialising in various aspects such as cargo handling, port operations, intra-port transportation, as well as the handling and transportation of port import cargo. Based in Paradip (Odisha), it is a complete 3 PL (third-party logistics service provider), delivering end-to-end solutions in the logistics and supply chain domain involving multimodal transport operations (MTO), owning and operating container, sea and transportation, warehousing, custom clearance services and handling of project cargo. The company operates across multiple locations, including Gopalpur, Paradip, Haldia, Visakhapatnam, Jajpur, Joda and Barbil.