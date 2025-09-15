Monday, September 15, 2025 | 11:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Shakti Pumps stock jumps 7% on bagging ₹347 cr-order; buy, sell or hold?

Shakti Pumps stock jumps 7% on bagging ₹347 cr-order; buy, sell or hold?

At 11:05 AM, Shakti Pumps share price was trading 4.43 per cent higher at ₹896.40 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.1 per cent lower at 81,821.46 levels.

Shakti Pumps, shakti pumps share price, BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

Shakti Pumps, established in 1982, is an Indian manufacturer and exporter of energy-efficient pumps and motors, best known for its solar pumping solutions and stainless steel submersible pumps.

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 11:24 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shakti Pumps share price: Shakti Pumps share price was in demand on Monday, September 15, 2025, with the scrip rising up to 6.59 per cent to an intraday high of ₹914.95 per share.
 
At 11:05 AM, Shakti Pumps share price was trading 4.43 per cent higher at ₹896.40 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.1 per cent lower at 81,821.46 levels.
 

Why did Shakti Pumps share price rally today?

 
Shakti Pumps’ share price rallied today after the company announced that it has received a Letter of Empanelment for the supply and installation of 34,720 Off-Grid DC Solar Photovoltaic Water Pumping Systems (SPWPS) under the Magel Tyala Saur Krushi Pump Yojana / PM KUSUM B scheme.
 
 
The response from farmers in Maharashtra has been overwhelming. On August 27, 2025, when MSEDCL opened its portal for the first tranche of 10,000 SPWPS, the entire quota was booked within just 1.5 hours, amounting to an order value of about ₹268.88 crore (including GST). A second tranche of 12,451 SPWPS, valued at around ₹347.41 crore (including GST), was also fully subscribed soon after opening.
 
With 22,451 SPWPS already booked across the two tranches, Shakti Pumps has secured orders worth nearly ₹616.30 crore and is steadily moving towards completing its empanelled commitment of 34,720 SPWPS under the scheme. 

Dinesh Patidar, chairman of Shakti Pumps (India) Limited, said, “Our deep rooted presence in Maharashtra, coupled with our proven execution capabilities, positions us strongly to deliver on this order within the stipulated timeline. We remain committed to empowering farmers with sustainable and energy-efficient water solutions that enhance agricultural productivity.” 
 

Shakti Pumps stock: Buy, sell or hold?

 
According to Ajit Mishra, SVP of research at Religare Broking, Shakti Pump has been trading in a broad range of ₹800-1,030 for nearly seven months and has recently rebounded after retesting the lower band. It has also reclaimed the key moving averages on the daily chart, which could further support the recovery. 
 
“Participants may consider holding their existing long positions and look for fresh opportunities, with a stop loss at the lower end of the range. The immediate upside target is ₹1,030, with the possibility of higher levels if a breakout materializes,” Mishra said.
 
Shakti Pumps, established in 1982, is an Indian manufacturer and exporter of energy-efficient pumps and motors, best known for its solar pumping solutions and stainless steel submersible pumps. The company offers a wide range of products for agriculture, industry, and residential use, and exports to over 120 countries. 
 
The market capitalisation of Shakti Pumps is ₹11,055.22 crore, BSE data showed.
   

