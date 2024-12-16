PC Jeweller shares hit 5% upper circuit today; why is stock in demand?

PC Jeweller shares hit 5 per cent upper circuit in Monday's trade at Rs 18.35 per share on BSE. The stock was in demand on its stock split ex/record date which is today, December 16. On BSE, 1.033 million shares changed hands while, on NSE 7.605 million shares were traded.

The record date in a stock split is the specific date set by a company to determine which shareholders are eligible to receive additional shares from the split. Only those who own the stock by this date will qualify for the benefits of the stock split.

The ex-date (or ex-split date) is the date on or after which a stock trades without the entitlement to the stock split benefit. Investors who buy the stock on or after the ex-date will not be eligible for the additional shares from the split.

Around 10:43 AM, PC Jeweller share price was up 4.86 per cent at Rs 18.35 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.31 per cent at 81,881.75. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 8,548.16 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at Rs 18.68 per share and the 52-week low was at Rs 3.23 per share.

The company's board approved stock split on November 28, 2024. It decided to split 1 share having face value of Rs 10 each be sub-divided / split into 10 shares having face value of Rs 1.

"For determining the eligibility of Members for the purpose of sub-division/split of equity shares of the Company, such that 1 (One) equity share having face value of Rs 10 (Rupees Ten Only) each, fully paid-up, be sub-divided / split into 10 (Ten) equity shares having face value of Rs 1 (Rupee One Only) each," the filing read.

PC Jeweller Limited is an Indian jewelry retailer specialising in the manufacture, sale, and trading of gold, diamond, and silver jewelry. The company offers a diverse range of products, including 100 per cent hallmarked gold jewelry, certified diamond jewelry, and silver articles.

In the past one year, PC Jeweller shares have gained 464 per cent against Sensex's rise of 15 per cent.