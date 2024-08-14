Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / Piramal Enterprises shares tank over 10% after weak Q1 performance

Piramal Enterprises shares tank over 10% after weak Q1 performance

PEL's share prices ended at Rs 881.35 today, down 10.59 per cent on the BSE

Piramal Enterprises
Photo: Shutterstock
Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 7:46 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The shares of non-banking financial company (NBFC) Piramal Enterprises dropped over 10 per cent after a weak quarterly performance. The net profit of the company declined by 64 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in the first quarter of FY24 to Rs 181 crore from a one-off gain registered in the year-ago period.

Amid the weak performance by the company, brokerage houses like CLSA and Jefferies downgraded the stock to ‘Underperform.’

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


CLSA said that the company witnessed a negative credit cost due to lower provisions on Stage 1 and Stage 3 assets and one-off gains, which supported the otherwise weak operating profit of the firm.

The operating profit of the company in Q1 FY25 stood at Rs 133 crore, which was 26 per cent down from the previous year.

Also, the assets under management (AUM), which grew 10 per cent Y-o-Y, were driven by 43 per cent growth in the retail book. However, according to CLSA, some segments of this retail book continue to see a worsening 90+ days past due (DPD) trend, which could further exert pressure on both the growth and credit cost of the company.

The net interest income (NII) of the company rose by 18 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 807 crore. The net interest margin (NIM) reduced to 6.7 per cent from 7.3 per cent in the corresponding year-ago period.

According to Jefferies, the quarterly profits did not meet brokerage estimates due to lower NII. The company used Rs 2.76 billion of overlay provision in the quarter, which boosted the profit and growth in the retail book.

More From This Section

No NOC request from NSE for IPO, says Sebi; requests HC to dismiss plea

Stock Market Highlights, Aug 14: Benchmarks end up; IT shines, Metals slip

10 things global fund managers are saying about equity markets; check here

GMR Airports Infra shares slip on weak Q1; Net loss widens to Rs 141 cr

This smallcap firm zoomed over 18% in a day post Q1 show; revenues rise 29%


PEL’s share prices ended at Rs 881.35 today, down 10.59 per cent on the BSE.

Meanwhile, Motilal Oswal in its research note said that management’s target to reduce legacy AUM to less than 10 per cent of the overall AUM by the end of FY25 will limit the ability of the company to mitigate the impact of credit cost.

“Pockets of opportunity, which we earlier thought would be utilised for some inorganic acquisition in retail businesses or for strengthening the balance sheet, will potentially be utilised to run down the stressed legacy AUM. We do not see catalysts for any meaningful improvement in the core earnings trajectory of the company,” the report said.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Piramal Enterprises stock tumbles 10% post June quarter results

Piramal Enterprises Q1 results: Net profit declines 64% to Rs 181 cr

Piramal Finance plans to double retail AUM to Rs 1 trillion by FY28

Piramal Pharma Q4 profit Jumps 102% to Rs 101.3 cr, FY24 revenue Up 18%

Piramal Enterprises to merge with unlisted housing finance arm for listing

Topics :Piramal EnterprisesNBFCsstock market trading

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 7:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story