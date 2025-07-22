PNB Housing Finance shares rise 3% on posting Q1 numbers; PAT up 23%

PNB Housing Finance shares rose 2.8 per cent, logging an intraday high at ₹1,115.9 per share on BSE. The demand for the stock came after the company posted its Q1FY26 results.

At 11:27 AM, PNB Housing Finance share price was trading 0.89 per cent higher at ₹1,095 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex slipped 0.08 per cent at 82,137.87.

PNB Housing Q1 results

The housing finance company reported its Q1 numbers after market hours on Monday. In the quarter ended June 30, 2025, the company's consolidated net profit stood at ₹534 crore, up 23 per cent, as compared to ₹433 crore a year ago.

Its net interest income (NII) for the quarter under review stood at ₹760 crore, up 17 per cent, as against ₹651 crore a year ago. The gross income for the quarter stood at ₹847 crore as compared to ₹735 crore a year ago. Its Gross non-performing asset (NPA) declined by 29 basis points (bps) to 1.06 per cent as on June 30, 2025, as compared to 1.35 per cent a year ago. Recovery from the written-off pool continues with total recovery of ₹57 crore in Q1FY25. ALSO READ: Q1 results today: Paytm, IRFC, JSW Infra, Colgate among 52 firms on July 22 Further, retail loan assets grew by 18 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹76,923 crore as on June 30, 2025. Affordable and Emerging Markets segments formed 37 per cent of the retail loan assets.