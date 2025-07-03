This smallcap agri-related stock zooms 353% in 4 months. Do you own?

NACL Industries share price
Shares of NACL Industries (NACL) hit a new high of ₹252.20, and were locked at the 5 per cent upper circuit on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade. The stock price of the pesticides & agrochemicals company was locked in the upper circuit for the seventh straight trading day, having rallied 40 per cent during this period. In the past five months, it has skyrocketed by 353 per cent from a level of ₹55.72 on the BSE.
Currently, NACL trades under 'T' or Trade-for-Trade (T) group. The T group is a surveillance measure that requires securities to be settled on a trade-to-trade basis.
What’s driving NACL's stock price?
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) approved Coromandel International's proposal to acquire a majority stake in NACL Industries.
On March 12, 2025, Coromandel International, the Murugappa group, announced the acquisition of 53 per cent stake worth ~₹820 crore in NACL. This transaction should be completed by the first half of fiscal 2026, subject to regulatory approvals, the company had said.
Coromandel said the acquisition would establish it as a leading player in India’s crop protection industry, expanding its technical portfolio and strengthening its domestic formulation business.
This will help in expanding Coromandel’s scale in domestic B2C, provide access to complementary product portfolio, fast-track new product commercialization, besides giving access to R&D, manufacturing infrastructure and customer relationships. The deal will also help Coromandel scale up, enter the contract manufacturing business, fast-track new product commercialisation, and expand its product lineup.
The management added that the acquisition would bolster Coromandel's presence in both domestic and export markets. It plans to leverage its management expertise, credit access, sourcing capabilities, and international reach to enhance NACL's operations and create value for shareholders.
Crop Protection – Business Scenario
Looking ahead, the recent tariff-related embargo poses a potential downside risk, as it could drive up input costs and dampen consumption - particularly in the United States, the second largest agrochemical consumer after Brazil. The agrochemical market in 2025 is expected to remain neutral with improving channel inventory and expected favorable weather conditions; however, uncertainties relating to price pressure and trade policies persist, Coromandel said in its FY25 annual report.
Indian Agriculture experienced a good season with above normal rains and healthy reservoir levels. The season for agri inputs started on a positive note but continuous rains during peak consumption period & lower acreages of key agchem consuming crops like cotton and chilli led to lower applications. Overall, the industry is estimated to register a marginal growth owing to relatively low pest pressure across crops, the company said.
About NACL Industries
NACL, established as an agrochemical player in 1993, began its journey as an active ingredient manufacturer. Over the years, the company has built a substantial presence in domestic retail, B2B, and exports, forming solid and long-standing relationships with many large multinational customers.
The company has also positioned itself as a reliable player in the formulations business, offering over 66 products for all major crops. Its product portfolio spans all key categories, including insecticides, herbicides, fungicides, and plant growth regulators.