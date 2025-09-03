Sammaan Capital has been buzzing in trade lately, with the stock up almost 20 per cent in the last four trading sessions after it was included in the futures & options segment with effect from August 29, 2025. Sammaan Capital, formerly known as Indiabulls Housing Finance, has high retail shareholding. The stock today hit a high of ₹141.50 in intra-day deals on the BSE, and quoted with a gain of 0.5 per cent at 139.80 levels on significant trades of around 5 lakh shares as against the two-week average volume of around 2.2 million shares on the BSE. Despite the recent 20 per cent rally, Sammaan Capital still trades roughly 19 per cent below its 52-week high of ₹174; and at a massive discount of 85 per cent when compared to its all-time high of ₹945 registered in January 2018. The record low for the stock post the summit stands at ₹69.20 hit during the Covid-19 related sell-off in March 2020. Today, September 3, the company's board is scheduled to meet, to consider and approve raising of funds through the issuance of any kind(s) of debt securities, in one or more tranches, whether domestic or international investors. As of June quarter, Sammaan Capital's AUM (assets under management) stood at ₹62,378 crore, up smartly from ₹37,452 crore at the end of March 2025 quarter. The gross and net NPAs were stable at 1.5 per cent and 0.8 per cent. READ MORE
Sammaan Capital ShareholdingAs per BSE, Sammaan Capital's public shareholding at the end of June quarter stands at 98.09 per cent; with a large chunk as much as 67.7 per cent shareholding with non-institutions, including retail investors. According to the shareholding pattern, retail investors including Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) hold up to 41.6 per cent equity in the company - out which retail investors with less than ₹2 lakh invested capital hold up to 28.14 per cent stake, and those with above ₹2 lakh hold up to 11.96 per cent equity; and balance with NRIs. Among institutions, Foreign Portfolio Investors hold up 24.40 per cent equity; which includes investments from funds such as - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund, SmallCap World Fund Inc., Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund, PIMCO Equity Series and Star Funds S.A. Among domestic investors, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) holds up to 4.73 per cent stake. Other mutual funds cumulatively own around 0.42 per cent equity in Sammaan Capital.
Technical Outlook on Sammaan CapitalCurrent Price: ₹139.8 Likely Target: ₹116 Downside Risk: 17% Support: ₹132; ₹128; ₹124 Resistance: ₹144.40; ₹148.90 Today, Sammaan Capital stock is seen trading above its 200-Day Moving Average (200-DMA) for the second straight trading session. The 200-DMA now stands at ₹132 levels.
This is the third attempt of the stock since June 2025 to conquer the 200-DMA hurdle; since May 2024 the stock has made multiple attempts but at most managed to survive above this key long-term average for maximum 6 - 7 trading sessions. Hence, a prolonged stay above the 200-DMA becomes imperative for the stock. However, the medium- and long-term charts hint at multiple overhead hurdles for the stock. The stock is likely to face strong resistance in the ₹144.40 - ₹148.90 zone; with key weekly trend line hurdles, and 20-Month Moving Average (20-MMA) and 50-MMAfor starting the next leg of the rally. Breakout from this resistance zone, and open the doors for the next leg of the rally for Sammaan Capital. The broader trend shows that the stock has been moving in the broad range of ₹100 - ₹200 for the last two years. In case, the stock fails to clear the resistance zone, it can fall back to ₹100-odd levels, with interim support visible around the 200-DMA, ₹128 and ₹124 levels.