PNC Infratech shares rise 5% in trade after company bags ₹240-crore order
PNC Infratech share price gains 5 per cent on securing order from PWD-RajasthanSI Reporter Mumbai
PNC Infratech share price jumped 4.8 per cent in trade on Monday, June 9, 2025, logging a day's high at ₹319.8 per share on BSE. The stock was in demand after the company bagged an order worth ₹239.94 crore from PWD-Rajasthan.
At 12:26 PM, PNC Infra shares
were trading 3.64 per cent higher at ₹316.2 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.4 per cent at 82,518.47. The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹8,111.77 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹539 per share and 52-week low was at ₹235.7 per share.
In the past one year, PNC Ifra shares have lost 42 per cent as compared to Sensex's rise of around 7 per cent.
PNC Infra order details
The company, on Saturday, informed that it has received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from PWD-Rajasthan. The project is for construction of a flyover from Heeradas Chouraha to Kumher Gate Chouraha in Bharatpur City, Bharatpur.
The order has to be completed within 2 years or 24 months.
"We are pleased to inform you that our Company has received a Letter of Acceptance dated 06.06.2025 from PWD-Rajasthan for the project namely "Construction of Flyover from Heeradas Chouraha to Kumher Gate Chouraha in Bharatpur City, Bharatpur" on June 7, 2025" the filing read.
About PNC Infratech
PNC Infratech is an infrastructure development and construction company in India. The company specialises in executing large-scale projects across highways, bridges, airports, power transmission, water supply, and urban infrastructure. Known for its strong execution capabilities, PNC Infratech has delivered several landmark projects, including sections of the Yamuna Expressway, Purvanchal Expressway, and airport runway expansions at Varanasi and Allahabad.
The company undertakes Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) and Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) projects, ensuring a diversified portfolio that spans road construction, urban development, and water management under initiatives like the Jal Jeevan Mission. With a robust order book driven by contracts from agencies like NHAI and state governments, PNC Infratech is a key contributor to India’s infrastructure growth.
