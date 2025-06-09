Home / Markets / News / PNC Infratech shares rise 5% in trade after company bags ₹240-crore order

PNC Infratech shares rise 5% in trade after company bags ₹240-crore order

PNC Infratech share price gains 5 per cent on securing order from PWD-Rajasthan

PNC Infratech
SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 12:43 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
PNC Infratech share price jumped 4.8 per cent in trade on Monday, June 9, 2025, logging a day's high at ₹319.8 per share on BSE. The stock was in demand after the company bagged an order worth ₹239.94 crore from PWD-Rajasthan.
 
At 12:26 PM, PNC Infra shares were trading 3.64 per cent higher at ₹316.2 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.4 per cent at 82,518.47. The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹8,111.77 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹539 per share and 52-week low was at ₹235.7 per share. 
 
In the past one year, PNC Ifra shares have lost 42 per cent as compared to Sensex's rise of around 7 per cent. 

PNC Infra order details 

The company, on Saturday, informed that it has received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from PWD-Rajasthan. The project is for construction of a flyover from Heeradas Chouraha to Kumher Gate Chouraha in Bharatpur City, Bharatpur.
 
The order has to be completed within 2 years or 24 months. 
 
"We are pleased to inform you that our Company has received a Letter of Acceptance dated 06.06.2025 from PWD-Rajasthan for the project namely "Construction of Flyover from Heeradas Chouraha to Kumher Gate Chouraha in Bharatpur City, Bharatpur" on June 7, 2025" the filing read.  

About PNC Infratech

PNC Infratech is an infrastructure development and construction company in India. The company specialises in executing large-scale projects across highways, bridges, airports, power transmission, water supply, and urban infrastructure. Known for its strong execution capabilities, PNC Infratech has delivered several landmark projects, including sections of the Yamuna Expressway, Purvanchal Expressway, and airport runway expansions at Varanasi and Allahabad. 
 
The company undertakes Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) and Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) projects, ensuring a diversified portfolio that spans road construction, urban development, and water management under initiatives like the Jal Jeevan Mission. With a robust order book driven by contracts from agencies like NHAI and state governments, PNC Infratech is a key contributor to India’s infrastructure growth. 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

5 stocks to buy under ₹100: Hind Motors, HCC, Suzlon; full list here

L&T shares rise after bagging ₹1,000-₹2,500 crore order from JSW Energy

Premium

Hyundai Motor shares rally 7%, hit all-time high; what's behind the surge?

Kalpataru Projects shares jump 7% on securing ₹3,789 crore worth new orders

Capri Global shares zoom 13% in trade today; why are investors buying?

Topics :PNC InfratechBuzzing stocksstock market tradingMarkets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAYS&P BSE SensexNSE NiftyNifty50

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 12:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story