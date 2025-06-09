PNC Infratech shares rise 5% in trade after company bags ₹240-crore order

PNC Infratech share price jumped 4.8 per cent in trade on Monday, June 9, 2025, logging a day's high at ₹319.8 per share on BSE. The stock was in demand after the company bagged an order worth ₹239.94 crore from PWD-Rajasthan.

At 12:26 PM, PNC Infra shares were trading 3.64 per cent higher at ₹316.2 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.4 per cent at 82,518.47. The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹8,111.77 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹539 per share and 52-week low was at ₹235.7 per share.

In the past one year, PNC Ifra shares have lost 42 per cent as compared to Sensex's rise of around 7 per cent.

PNC Infra order details The company, on Saturday, informed that it has received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from PWD-Rajasthan. The project is for construction of a flyover from Heeradas Chouraha to Kumher Gate Chouraha in Bharatpur City, Bharatpur. The order has to be completed within 2 years or 24 months. "We are pleased to inform you that our Company has received a Letter of Acceptance dated 06.06.2025 from PWD-Rajasthan for the project namely "Construction of Flyover from Heeradas Chouraha to Kumher Gate Chouraha in Bharatpur City, Bharatpur" on June 7, 2025" the filing read.