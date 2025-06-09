Monday, June 09, 2025 | 11:33 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sacheerome IPO sees strong start, fully subscribed in 1 hour; GMP hits 30%

Sacheerome IPO subscription status Day 1: The company aims to raise ₹61.62 crore through a fresh issue of 6.04 million equity shares

Sacheerome specialises in the creation and manufacturing of fragrances and flavours

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 11:29 AM IST

Sacheerome IPO subscription status day 1: The initial public offering (IPO) of Sacheerome opened for subscription today, June 9, 2025. The SME public issue is receiving a solid response from investors as the issue was fully subscribed within an hour after opening. The SME offering has received bids for 44,37,600 shares, against 43,21,200 on offer, leading to a subscription of around 1.03 times as of 11 AM, according to NSE data. 
 
The company has reserved not more than 50 per cent of the issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 35 per cent for retail investors and 15 per cent for non-institutional investors (NIIs).
 

Sacheerome IPO grey market premium (GMP)

On Monday, the unlisted shares of Sacheerome were trading at ₹132, commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹30 or 29.5 per cent compared to the upper price band of ₹102, according to sources tracking unofficial markets.

Sacheerome IPO details

The three-day subscription window for the initial public offering will close on Wednesday, June 11, 2025. The basis of the allotment of shares is likely to be finalised on Thursday, June 12, 2025. Shares of Sacheerome will be listed on the NSE SME platform tentatively on Monday, June 16, 2025. 
 
The New Delhi-based company aims to raise ₹61.62 crore through a fresh issue of 6.04 million equity shares. There is no offer for sale (OFS) component.   ALSO READ | Ganga Bath Fittings IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

The company has set the price band in the range of ₹96 to ₹102 per share. Retail investors would require a minimum investment amount of ₹1,15,200 shares to buy one lot comprising 1,200 shares. High net-worth individuals would need ₹2,44,800 to bid for two lots.
 
MUFG Intime India, formerly Link Intime India, is the registrar of the issue. GYR Capital Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager. 
 
According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company aims to utilise ₹56.5 from the net issue proceeds for setting up a new manufacturing facility in Gautam Buddha Nagar of Uttar Pradesh. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.   ALSO READ | Oswal Pumps IPO to open for bidding on June 13: Here's all you need to know

About Sacheerome 

Incorporated in 1992, Sacheerome specialises in the creation and manufacturing of fragrances and flavours. Its fragrances are used in Personal Care & Wash, Body Care, Hair Care & Wash, Fabric Care, Home Care, Baby Care, Fine fragrance, Air care, Pet Care, Men’s Grooming, Hygiene & Wellness and various other industries. Flavours manufactured by Sacheerome are used in Beverage, Bakery, Confectionery, Dairy Products, Health & Nutrition, Oral care, Shisha, Meat Products, Dry Flavours, Seasonings and others. Sacheerome’s manufacturing facility is equipped with an annual production capacity of 7,60,000 Kg.

