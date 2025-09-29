Home / Markets / News / Why did JM Financial upgrade PB Fintech to 'Reduce' from 'Sell'? Check TP

Why did JM Financial upgrade PB Fintech to 'Reduce' from 'Sell'? Check TP

With GST on individual life and health policies (and reinsurance) reduced to zero, the focus has shifted to input tax credit (ITC)

Insurance
Sirali Gupta Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 12:21 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
JM Financial Institutional Securities has raised its rating on PB Fintech, parent of Policybazaar, to ‘Reduce’ from ‘Sell’. The brokerage has also hiked the target to ₹1,610 per share from ₹1,550. While concerns around goods and services tax (GST) changes, distributor commissions, and execution risks at Bima Sugam have weighed on sentiment, analysts now see risk-reward improving after the correction. 
 
PB FinTech shares have fallen nearly 10 per cent since September 4, 2025, the day GST reforms were announced. At 12:03 PM, PB Fintech share price was trading 0.86 per cent higher at ₹1,693.15 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was down 0.05 per cent at 80,386.53. 

Why did JM Financial upgrade the target and rating on PB FinTech?

GST 2.0: Neutral to mildly positive

With GST on individual life and health policies (and reinsurance) reduced to zero, the focus has shifted to input tax credit (ITC). Since the zero GST regime also removes ITC benefits, insurers are likely to take a profitability hit, the extent of which depends on their product mix. Analysts expect this burden will gradually be passed on to customers through higher premiums — a trend that may already be underway. In the near term, however, commission rates could also see some dilution as insurers and distributors share the ITC impact.

Bima Sugam: Opportunities vs execution risks

Bima Sugam India Federation (BSIF) has been formed as a “not-for-profit company” to establish a Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) in the form of an electronic insurance marketplace.
 
But execution risks persist — the project has already been delayed by over 2.5 years, and questions remain over funding customer acquisition and assisted-sales support, a critical channel for life and health insurance. For comparison, Policybazaar alone spent ₹15,000 crore on digital marketing and support in FY25.

Outlook

PB Fintech is now valued at 50x Sep’27 EV/Ebitda, assuming sustained revenue growth near Q1FY26 levels. Analysts see upside capped by regulatory headwinds and muted savings demand but acknowledge reduced downside risk post-correction.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex flat, Nifty below 24,700; Oil & Gas shares gain; Cons Durables top drag

TVS Electronics zooms 44% in 1 week; what's driving the smallcap stock?

Crude oil prices to not stay low for long; Kotak maintains $70/bbl target

Why did Azad Engineering share price rise over 4% in trade today?

Underweight on India relative to other EMs, earnings revival key: UBS

Topics :PolicybazaarBuzzing stocksStock AnalysisBSE SensexNSE NiftyNifty50Markets Sensex Nifty

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 12:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story