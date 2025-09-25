Poly Medicure shares jump 5% on plans to acquire Citieffe Group for ₹324-cr

Shares of Poly Medicure rose nearly 5 per cent on Thursday after it announced its decision to fully acquire Italy-based Citieffe Group at an enterprise value of ₹324 crore (Euro 31 million).

The Medical device maker's stock rose as much as 4.89 per cent during the day to ₹2,080 per share, the biggest intraday rise since September 11 this year. Poly Medicure's stock pared gains to trade 3.2 per cent higher at ₹2,046 apiece, compared to a 0.12 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 11:15 AM.

Track Stock Market Live Updates Shares of the company rose for the second session and currently trade at 2.7 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 22 per cent this year, compared to a 6 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Poly Medicure has a total market capitalisation of ₹20,673.49 crore.

Poly Medicure to acquire Citieffe Group Poly Medicure, in an exchange filing, said it will fully acquire Italy-based Citieffe Group at an enterprise value of ₹324 crore (Euro 31 million). The company has signed a definitive agreement to acquire a 100 per cent stake in Medistream SA (Group), consisting of Citieffe SRL and its step-down subsidiaries in the US & Mexico. This acquisition provides Poly Medicure with an entry point into the large global orthopaedics market, particularly in the trauma and extremities segment, which is the fastest-growing and most resilient category within orthopaedics, the company said. Citieffe is an Italy-based manufacturer specialising in the orthopaedic trauma and extremities segment with a direct presence in Italy, the US, and Mexico, and distribution across over 25 countries, it added.